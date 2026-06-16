Kong vs Apigee: Which API Gateway in 2026? (Plus a Developer-First Alternative)

Compare Kong and Apigee in 2026 across deployment, developer experience, pricing, AI readiness, and multi-cloud. See when a developer-first alternative fits better.

If you are evaluating API gateways in 2026, chances are good that Kong and Apigee are on your shortlist. Kong is the most widely discussed open-source API gateway, and Apigee — now a core Google Cloud product — dominates enterprise API management conversations. But they solve the same problem from fundamentally different directions, and choosing between them means understanding where each one excels, where each one creates friction, and whether either one is actually the right fit for what you are building.

This guide compares Kong and Apigee across the dimensions that matter most to platform teams in 2026: deployment model, developer experience, pricing, multi-cloud flexibility, and AI readiness. We also cover a third option — Zuplo — for teams that find Kong too operationally heavy and Apigee too tied to Google Cloud.

For broader comparisons, see our best API management platforms roundup and our API gateway pricing breakdown.

In this guide:

TL;DR — When Kong wins, when Apigee wins, when neither fits

Choose Kong when you need Kubernetes-native deployment, sub-millisecond proxy latency, and full control over the data plane. Kong is the better pick for teams with deep Kubernetes expertise that want to self-host across multiple clouds.

Choose Apigee when you are standardized on Google Cloud and need built-in API monetization, analytics, and full-lifecycle governance. Apigee is the better pick for enterprises that already run on GCP and want native integration with Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Google IAM.

Neither fits well when your team wants managed infrastructure without Kubernetes ops (Kong), cloud-agnostic deployment without GCP coupling (Apigee), or a modern developer experience without XML policies and Lua plugins (both). That is where a developer-first alternative like Zuplo enters the picture.

Deployment model: Kubernetes clusters vs Google Cloud managed

Kong and Apigee take opposite approaches to deployment.

Kong

Kong Gateway is an open-source proxy built on NGINX. You deploy it yourself — typically on Kubernetes — and manage the data plane, the PostgreSQL database, and any supporting infrastructure like Redis for distributed rate limiting. Kong Konnect is the managed SaaS offering that handles the control plane, but the data plane still runs on your infrastructure. This gives you full control over where your traffic flows, but it also means your team owns the upgrades, the scaling, and the cluster operations.

Apigee

Apigee runs as a fully managed service on Google Cloud. You configure proxies through the Apigee console or API, and Google handles the infrastructure. For teams that need hybrid deployment, Apigee Hybrid runs the data plane on GKE, EKS, AKS, or OpenShift — but the control plane stays on GCP. This makes Apigee easy to operate if you are already on Google Cloud, but it anchors your API management layer to a single cloud provider.

The trade-off

Kong gives you infrastructure control at the cost of operational complexity. Apigee gives you operational simplicity at the cost of cloud lock-in. Neither gives you managed simplicity and multi-cloud freedom by default.

Developer experience and configuration

The day-to-day experience of working with each gateway is where the differences hit hardest.

Kong’s plugin ecosystem

Kong extends functionality through plugins written in Lua, Go, Python, or JavaScript via its Plugin Development Kit (PDK). The open-source gateway includes a core set of plugins, while advanced plugins like OpenID Connect, GraphQL, and WebSocket validation require a paid Konnect or Enterprise subscription.

Configuration is managed through Kong’s Admin API (cURL-based), YAML declarative files synced via the decK CLI, or the Konnect dashboard. In database mode, the PostgreSQL database is the source of truth. In DB-less mode, declarative config supports Git-based workflows but trades off the Admin API. There is no native preview environment for testing changes before deployment.

Apigee’s proxy model

Apigee uses XML-based policy configuration with Java callouts for custom logic. Policies are applied to “proxy flows” — pre-flow, conditional flows, and post-flow — with a visual editor in the Apigee console. JavaScript policies are available but run in a sandboxed environment with limited capabilities.

Version control requires custom CI/CD tooling. There is no native GitOps integration, and managing proxy revisions, shared flows, and environment deployments through Git demands custom scripting.

What this means for your team

With Kong, you need developers comfortable with Lua (or Go/Python) and Kubernetes operations. With Apigee, you need developers comfortable with XML policy composition and Java callouts — a skill set that is increasingly rare in 2026. Both carry a steeper learning curve than modern alternatives that use standard languages and Git-native workflows.

Pricing and total cost of ownership

Both Kong and Apigee use complex pricing models that make apples-to-apples comparison difficult. Here is how each one charges.

Kong pricing

Open-source : Free, but no enterprise features (RBAC, advanced plugins, support, management UI)

: Free, but no enterprise features (RBAC, advanced plugins, support, management UI) Konnect Plus : Approximately $105/month per gateway service, with 1 million requests included per service. Additional requests cost roughly $200 per million. Network infrastructure adds approximately $720/month for dedicated cloud gateway instances

: Approximately $105/month per gateway service, with 1 million requests included per service. Additional requests cost roughly $200 per million. Network infrastructure adds approximately $720/month for dedicated cloud gateway instances Enterprise: Custom contracts typically ranging from $40,000 to $250,000+ per year, depending on scale and feature requirements

Beyond the license, self-hosted Kong carries operational costs: PostgreSQL management, Kubernetes cluster operations, Redis for distributed rate limiting, upgrade planning, and plugin lifecycle management. Organizations routinely spend three to five times the listed price once operational overhead is factored in.

Apigee pricing

Pay-as-you-go : $20 per million API calls plus per-environment hourly fees (starting around $365/month per environment) plus proxy deployment charges

: $20 per million API calls plus per-environment hourly fees (starting around $365/month per environment) plus proxy deployment charges Standard subscription : $500/month with 15 million calls/month included

: $500/month with 15 million calls/month included Enterprise subscription: $2,500+/month, typically $25,000 to $100,000+ per year in practice

Apigee also charges separately for analytics, Advanced API Security add-ons, and data egress. The Drupal-based developer portal requires separate hosting and maintenance. These layered charges make budget forecasting difficult.

For a detailed pricing comparison across more platforms, see our API gateway pricing guide.

Multi-cloud and vendor lock-in

Multi-cloud flexibility is one of the biggest differentiators between these two platforms.

Kong: multi-cloud capable, operationally heavy

Because you self-host the Kong data plane, you can run it on any cloud or on-premises infrastructure. This makes Kong genuinely multi-cloud — but it also means you are managing Kubernetes clusters, databases, and proxy instances in every environment. Multi-cloud Kong is possible, but it multiplies the operational burden.

Apigee: GCP-anchored

Apigee’s control plane lives on Google Cloud, period. Even Apigee Hybrid — which runs the data plane on other clouds — keeps management, analytics, and configuration on GCP. For teams with multi-cloud or data-residency mandates, this GCP dependency is a hard constraint.

The timing matters too: Apigee Edge for Private Cloud v4.53 reached end of life on April 11, 2026. Google is directing those customers to Apigee X on Google Cloud, which deepens GCP coupling. Many teams are using this forced migration window to evaluate cloud-agnostic alternatives rather than moving deeper into the Google ecosystem.

AI and MCP readiness

AI workloads — LLM traffic, agent-to-API calls, and MCP (Model Context Protocol) server management — are reshaping what teams need from an API gateway.

Kong’s approach

Kong added AI Gateway capabilities through plugins starting with Gateway 3.12 in late 2025. The AI MCP Proxy plugin acts as a protocol bridge between MCP and HTTP, letting MCP clients call existing APIs or interact with upstream MCP servers through Kong. Kong also launched an enterprise MCP gateway as a separate product.

The plugin-based approach means AI capabilities are composed alongside existing Kong infrastructure — powerful for teams already running Kong, but it adds another layer of plugin management and configuration.

Apigee’s approach

Apigee distributes AI capabilities across separate policies: LLMTokenQuota for token budgeting, PromptTokenLimit for prompt size control, SemanticCacheLookup via Vertex AI for response caching, and Model Armor for prompt injection detection. MCP support routes through API Hub.

These capabilities work, but they are spread across multiple policies and tightly integrated with Google Cloud services. Teams not running on Vertex AI will find the integration less natural.

The gap

Neither platform offers a unified, purpose-built AI Gateway and MCP Gateway as a single product. Kong bolts AI onto its plugin framework; Apigee scatters AI features across its policy engine. For teams building AI-native products, this architectural fragmentation matters.

Zuplo: the developer-first alternative

For teams that find Kong too operationally heavy and Apigee too GCP-dependent, Zuplo offers a different approach: a fully managed, edge-native API gateway built for modern developer workflows.

GitOps and TypeScript instead of Lua and XML

Zuplo stores all gateway configuration as code in Git. Every push deploys, and every pull request gets a live preview environment for testing before merge. Gateway logic — rate limiting, authentication, transformations, custom policies — is written in TypeScript with access to the full npm ecosystem. No Lua specialists, no XML editing, no Java callouts.

Sub-20-second global edge deploys

Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations worldwide in under 20 seconds. There is no Kubernetes cluster to manage, no PostgreSQL database to operate, and no multi-region infrastructure to configure. The gateway runs on V8 isolates at the nearest point of presence — automatically.

Built-in developer portal and API key lifecycle

Every Zuplo plan — including the free tier — includes a developer portal generated from your OpenAPI spec with interactive API documentation, self-serve API key management, and custom branding. Kong gates its developer portal behind paid Konnect tiers. Apigee’s Drupal-based portal requires separate hosting and maintenance.

Unified AI Gateway and MCP Gateway

Zuplo includes a purpose-built AI Gateway with multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls, and auto-failover. The MCP Gateway lets you turn any API into a remote MCP server or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed endpoint with authentication, rate limits, and observability. These are integrated products, not assembled plugins.

Multi-cloud without the ops burden

Zuplo runs on managed edge by default and offers managed dedicated single-tenant deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud. You get multi-cloud flexibility without operating Kubernetes clusters or managing database infrastructure. This directly addresses the Kong-vs-Apigee dilemma: you get Apigee’s operational simplicity and Kong’s cloud independence.

Enterprise-ready

Zuplo is SOC 2 Type II certified with SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, RBAC, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including Blockdaemon, Duck Creek Payments, and AccuWeather run production API traffic through Zuplo. AccuWeather migrated from Apigee to Zuplo on Akamai to deliver weather data to approximately one billion users.

Choosing the right gateway for your team

The right choice depends on your team’s constraints, not on feature checklists.

Choose Kong if your team has deep Kubernetes expertise, values full data-plane ownership, and needs multi-cloud deployment with self-hosted control. Kong remains the strongest choice for teams invested in Kubernetes-native service mesh architectures.

Choose Apigee if you are fully standardized on Google Cloud, need built-in API monetization and analytics, and want deep native integration with GCP services like Vertex AI and BigQuery. Apigee is strongest when GCP commitment is not a concern.

Choose Zuplo if you want managed infrastructure without Kubernetes ops, cloud-agnostic deployment without GCP lock-in, and a modern developer experience with TypeScript and GitOps. Zuplo is the best fit for teams that want to ship APIs fast — including AI and MCP workloads — without operating gateway infrastructure.

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