May 1, 2026 New from Zuplo - April 2026

April 2026 ships the long-awaited OpenAPI security schemes support in the Dev Portal, the most-requested feature from Dev Portal users, alongside a redesigned API Catalog with full-text search and category filtering, and full custom domain lifecycle management in the Zuplo CLI.

Highlights

OpenAPI Security Schemes in the Dev Portal

The Dev Portal now fully supports OpenAPI security schemes. APIs that define securitySchemes in their OpenAPI spec automatically display security badges on operations, show scheme details in tooltips, and allow users to authorize directly in the API playground.

Key capabilities:

All five scheme types supported : API Key, HTTP (Bearer/Basic), OAuth2, OpenID Connect, and Mutual TLS

: API Key, HTTP (Bearer/Basic), OAuth2, OpenID Connect, and Mutual TLS Interactive playground authorization : Users can enter credentials, complete OAuth flows (Authorization Code with PKCE, Client Credentials), and test authenticated endpoints directly in the playground

: Users can enter credentials, complete OAuth flows (Authorization Code with PKCE, Client Credentials), and test authenticated endpoints directly in the playground Persistent credentials : Credentials are stored per session so users don’t need to re-authenticate on every page

: Credentials are stored per session so users don’t need to re-authenticate on every page Operation-level overrides: Individual operations can override global security requirements, including marking endpoints as public

If your OpenAPI spec already defines securitySchemes , security badges appear automatically on upgrade. To enable interactive OAuth flows in the playground, configure an authentication provider in your zudoku.config.ts . To disable security display entirely, set disableSecurity: true in your API options.

See the OAuth Security Schemes documentation for setup instructions.

Redesigned API Catalog

The Dev Portal’s API Catalog has been completely redesigned with a modern card layout, full-text search, and category filtering. For teams managing multiple APIs, the catalog is now the best way to help developers discover and navigate your API surface.

Key improvements:

Responsive card grid : APIs are displayed in a 1/2/3-column card layout (mobile/tablet/desktop) with avatars, version badges, and operation counts

: APIs are displayed in a 1/2/3-column card layout (mobile/tablet/desktop) with avatars, version badges, and operation counts Full-text search : Press / to search across API names, descriptions, categories, and tags

: Press to search across API names, descriptions, categories, and tags Category filter chips : Toggle categories with filter chips, with overflow handling for large category sets

: Toggle categories with filter chips, with overflow handling for large category sets Status badges: Mark APIs as Stable, Beta, or Alpha using the new stability field in your API configuration

TypeScript typescript // zudoku.config.ts const config : ZudokuConfig = { apis: [ { type: "file" , input: "./openapi.json" , path: "/api" , stability: "stable" , categories: [{ label: "Core" , tags: [ "REST" ] }], }, ], catalogs: { path: "/catalog" , label: "API Catalog" , }, };

See the API Catalog documentation for all configuration options.

Custom Domains CLI Commands

The Zuplo CLI now supports full custom domain lifecycle management. Create, list, update, and delete custom domains directly from the command line. Perfect for CI/CD automation and infrastructure-as-code workflows.

Terminal bash # Create a custom domain assigned to a deployment zuplo custom-domain create \ --hostname api.example.com \ --deployment-name production-deployment # List all custom domains zuplo custom-domain list --output json # Reassign a domain to a different deployment zuplo custom-domain update \ --hostname api.example.com \ --deployment-name staging-deployment # Delete a custom domain zuplo custom-domain delete --hostname api.example.com

All commands support --output json for machine-readable output and --account for multi-account workflows. Error messages now include the full server response, so you can see exactly why a command failed.

See the Custom Domain CLI documentation for all commands and options.

Custom JSX Components in OpenAPI Descriptions

Custom JSX components registered via mdx.components in zudoku.config.ts now render inside OpenAPI description fields. Embed rich, interactive components like callouts, warnings, or custom UI directly in your OpenAPI spec descriptions: the same components that work in your .mdx documentation pages.

TypeScript typescript // zudoku.config.ts const config : ZudokuConfig = { mdx: { components: { SpaceWarning : ({ children }) => ( < div className = "warning-box" > {children} </ div > ), }, }, };

Then use the component in your OpenAPI description:

YAML yaml paths : /spaces : get : description : | Returns all available spaces. <SpaceWarning>Spaces are region-specific.</SpaceWarning>

Limitation: Only HTML-like JSX tags work. JavaScript expressions and imports within description fields are not supported.

Support for x-code-samples Extension

The Dev Portal now supports the x-code-samples OpenAPI extension. Add custom code snippets (cURL, Python, JavaScript, etc.) to individual API operations, and they replace the auto-generated examples in the sidecar panel. The language selector adapts automatically to show only the languages you’ve defined.

YAML yaml paths : /users : get : x-code-samples : - lang : curl label : cURL source : | curl -X GET https://api.example.com/users \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" - lang : python label : Python source : | import requests response = requests.get( "https://api.example.com/users", headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"}, )

Operations without custom samples continue to show auto-generated snippets.

Linked Schema References in Property Lists

Properties that reference a named component schema now render the schema name (e.g., Address , Package[] ) as a clickable link instead of showing a generic object type label. Click the link to jump directly to the schema definition. Response and request bodies that resolve to a named schema also display the root schema name at the top of the properties panel. This makes complex API schemas much easier to explore, especially for APIs with deeply nested object hierarchies.

Also released this month:

Vite 8 with Rolldown : Dev Portal builds now run on Vite 8 with the new Rust-powered Rolldown bundler. Client and SSR builds run in parallel for significantly faster builds. Minimum Node.js raised from 22.7 to 22.12 for Node 22 users; default browser targets updated (Chrome 111+, Firefox 114+, Safari 16.4+)

: Dev Portal builds now run on Vite 8 with the new Rust-powered Rolldown bundler. Client and SSR builds run in parallel for significantly faster builds. Minimum Node.js raised from 22.7 to 22.12 for Node 22 users; default browser targets updated (Chrome 111+, Firefox 114+, Safari 16.4+) Customizable 404 Page : Provide a custom React component for the 404 page via site.notFoundPage in your Zudoku configuration

: Provide a custom React component for the 404 page via in your Zudoku configuration Robots Metadata Configuration : Control search engine indexing via the new metadata.robots option (e.g., "noindex, nofollow" for staging)

: Control search engine indexing via the new option (e.g., for staging) MCP Server Security Schemes : MCP server configurations now automatically include authentication headers when the underlying API defines security requirements; OpenAI Codex added as a supported MCP client

: MCP server configurations now automatically include authentication headers when the underlying API defines security requirements; OpenAI Codex added as a supported MCP client Custom OIDC Claims : Users of custom OIDC providers (like Keycloak) can now access all custom claims through the user profile via an index signature on UserProfile

: Users of custom OIDC providers (like Keycloak) can now access all custom claims through the user profile via an index signature on Accessibility improvements: ARIA labels added to icon-only buttons, improved callout semantics, and fixed invisible dark-mode <select> text in Chrome and Edge

Runtime Improvements

Configurable Signing Algorithms for JwtServicePlugin

The JWT Service Plugin now supports configurable signing algorithms beyond the default EdDSA. If your backend or downstream services require RSA or ECDSA keys, specify the algorithm directly in the plugin options.

Supported algorithms: EdDSA (default), RS256 , RS384 , RS512 , PS256 , PS384 , PS512 , ES256 , ES384 , ES512

TypeScript typescript // modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, JwtServicePlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { const jwtService = new JwtServicePlugin ({ algorithm: "RS256" , }); runtime. addPlugin (jwtService); }

Existing deployments are unaffected. The default remains EdDSA . A new exported type JwtServiceAlgorithm is available for TypeScript users. The plugin’s OpenID configuration endpoint now correctly advertises the configured algorithm in id_token_signing_alg_values_supported .

Also released this month:

Timer leak fixes: Fixed setTimeout leaks in rate-limiting fetch abort controllers and JWKS fetch error paths. Both now use try/catch/finally to ensure timers are always cleaned up. Relevant for high-traffic deployments using rate-limiting or OpenID JWT authentication policies

Inline JSON Editor for OpenAPI Operations

The Zuplo Portal’s route designer now includes an inline JSON editor for individual OpenAPI operations. A Designer/JSON toggle switches the operation editor panel into a Monaco JSON editor, letting you edit the raw JSON of any operation without switching to the full file view. Parse errors are caught immediately with inline error indicators, and a crosshair button navigates to the corresponding line in the raw OpenAPI file.

This is especially useful for setting advanced OpenAPI properties not exposed in the visual designer, or for developers who prefer a code-first workflow.

Tag Management UI for OpenAPI Operations

The Zuplo Portal now includes a full tag management system for organizing API operations. A new Routes/Tags tab switcher in the sidebar opens a tag management panel where you can create, edit, rename, and delete tags globally. Each operation editor includes a tag assignment popover for adding and removing tags per operation.

Tags flow through to the Dev Portal for end-consumer navigation, making it easy to categorize endpoints by domain, version, or audience directly from the portal UI. No raw spec editing required.

CLI Ergonomics Improvements

Several improvements make the Zuplo CLI significantly more productive for day-to-day use:

zuplo link remembers your project : After running zuplo link , the account, project, and environment are saved locally. Subsequent commands automatically use the linked values instead of prompting you to select each time. In CI/CD (non-TTY) mode, linked values are used silently. (docs)

: After running , the account, project, and environment are saved locally. Subsequent commands automatically use the linked values instead of prompting you to select each time. In CI/CD (non-TTY) mode, linked values are used silently. (docs) zuplo info command : A new command that displays your current project context: project name, account, portal link, environment, and connected git repository, at a glance. (docs)

: A new command that displays your current project context: project name, account, portal link, environment, and connected git repository, at a glance. (docs) Create projects from the picker : When any CLI command prompts for a project, you can now choose “Create a new project” right from the list. The default name is inferred from package.json .

: When any CLI command prompts for a project, you can now choose “Create a new project” right from the list. The default name is inferred from . zuplo list --show-details : The list command now supports a --show-details ( -d ) flag to display project and deployment names alongside URLs, and --output json for scripting. (docs)

: The list command now supports a ( ) flag to display project and deployment names alongside URLs, and for scripting. (docs) Improved error messages: CLI error messages now include the server’s response body, making it clear exactly what went wrong.

Also released this month:

Custom domain verification warnings : The custom domains page now shows a red warning triangle next to hostnames with DNS or SSL issues, with the exact error message in a popover. Page redesigned with card-based layout showing environment labels, branch info, and Default/Alias badges

: The custom domains page now shows a red warning triangle next to hostnames with DNS or SSL issues, with the exact error message in a popover. Page redesigned with card-based layout showing environment labels, branch info, and Default/Alias badges Monetization UI : Payment failure indicators surface on subscriber list, customer detail, and subscription detail; phase duration and rate card cadences now support increments as short as 1 hour; meter selection dropdown shows both name and slug; Stripe payment provider config redesigned

: Payment failure indicators surface on subscriber list, customer detail, and subscription detail; phase duration and rate card cadences now support increments as short as 1 hour; meter selection dropdown shows both name and slug; Stripe payment provider config redesigned Consumer filtering : Search and filter API consumers by name or email in the Portal and via the Zuplo Developer API

: Search and filter API consumers by name or email in the Portal and via the Zuplo Developer API CLI git-prefix fix: Projects created via the CLI can now be connected to a private Git repository from the Portal (a stale user: prefix in the storage path hash blocked this previously)