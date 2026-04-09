Creates a custom domain in your account

Create and assign a custom domain to a deployment

Create a custom domain and output the result as JSON

Options

-- hostname The hostname for the custom domain Type: string

-- deployment-name The deployment name to assign the custom domain to Type: string

-- custom-domain-type The type of custom domain to create. Defaults to api server-side. Type: string Choices: api, dev-portal

-- account The account name Type: string