Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Custom Domain Create
Creates a custom domain in your account
Code
zuplo custom-domain create --hostname <hostname> [options]
Examples
Create an unassigned custom domain
Code
zuplo custom-domain create --hostname api.example.com
Create a custom domain and output the result as JSON
Code
zuplo custom-domain create --hostname api.example.com --output json
Create and assign a custom domain to a deployment
Code
zuplo custom-domain create \
--hostname api.example.com \
--deployment-name production-deployment
Create a dev portal custom domain on a specific account
Code
zuplo custom-domain create \
--hostname docs.example.com \
--deployment-name production-deployment \
--custom-domain-type dev-portal \
--account my-account
Options
--hostname
The hostname for the custom domain
Type:
string
--deployment-name
The deployment name to assign the custom domain to
Type:
string
--custom-domain-type
The type of custom domain to create. Defaults to api server-side.
Type:
stringChoices:
api, dev-portal
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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