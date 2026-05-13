Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Ca Certificate Create
Creates a new CA certificate for client mTLS verification
Code
zuplo ca-certificate create --name <name> --cert <file> [options]
Examples
Create a CA certificate for client mTLS verification
Code
zuplo ca-certificate create --name my_ca --cert ./ca.pem
Create a CA certificate and output the result as JSON
Code
zuplo ca-certificate create --name my_ca --cert ./ca.pem --output json
Explicitly specify the account
Code
zuplo ca-certificate create --name my_ca --cert ./ca.pem --account my-account
Options
--name
The name of the CA certificate (must be a valid JavaScript identifier: starts with a letter, _, or $; contains only letters, digits, _, or $)
Type:
string
--cert
Path to a PEM-encoded CA certificate file (.pem, .crt, or .cer with a -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- header). DER inputs are not accepted
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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