Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Bucket List
Lists the buckets in your account
Code
zuplo bucket list [options]
Examples
List all buckets in your account
Code
zuplo bucket list
List all buckets as JSON
Code
zuplo bucket list --output json
Explicitly specify the account
Code
zuplo bucket list --account my-account
Filter buckets by project name
Code
zuplo bucket list --project my-project
Options
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--project
Filter buckets by project name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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