Copy page Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Bucket List

Lists the buckets in your account Code zuplo bucket list [options] Examples List all buckets in your account Code zuplo bucket list List all buckets as JSON Code zuplo bucket list --output json Explicitly specify the account Code zuplo bucket list --account my-account Filter buckets by project name Code zuplo bucket list --project my-project Options -- account The account name Type: string -- project Filter buckets by project name Type: string -- output Output format Type: string Default: "default" Choices: default, json Alias: - o

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: