Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Custom Domain Delete
Deletes a custom domain in your account
Code
zuplo custom-domain delete --hostname <hostname> [options]
Examples
Delete an unassigned custom domain or auto-resolve a single deployment assignment
Code
zuplo custom-domain delete --hostname api.example.com
Delete a custom domain and output the result as JSON
Code
zuplo custom-domain delete --hostname api.example.com --output json
Delete a deployment-assigned custom domain explicitly
Code
zuplo custom-domain delete \
--hostname api.example.com \
--deployment-name production-deployment
Delete a custom domain from a specific account
Code
zuplo custom-domain delete \
--hostname docs.example.com \
--deployment-name portal-deployment \
--account my-account
Options
--hostname
The hostname for the custom domain
Type:
string
--deployment-name
The deployment name for assigned domains. Required when the hostname is assigned to multiple deployments.
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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