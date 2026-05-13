Copy page Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Ca Certificate Describe

Describes a CA certificate Code zuplo ca-certificate describe --cert-id < i d > [options] Examples Get details about a CA certificate Code zuplo ca-certificate describe --cert-id mtlsca_abc123 Get details as JSON Code zuplo ca-certificate describe --cert-id mtlsca_abc123 --output json Explicitly specify the account Code zuplo ca-certificate describe --cert-id mtlsca_abc123 --account my-account Options -- cert-id The ID of the CA certificate to describe Type: string -- account The account name Type: string -- output Output format Type: string Default: "default" Choices: default, json Alias: - o

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: