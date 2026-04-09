Copy page Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Custom Domain List

Lists the custom domains in your account Code zuplo custom-domain list [options] Examples List all custom domains Code zuplo custom-domain list List all custom domains as JSON Code zuplo custom-domain list --output json Explicitly specify the account Code zuplo custom-domain list --account my-account Options -- account The account name Type: string -- output Output format Type: string Default: "default" Choices: default, json Alias: - o

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: