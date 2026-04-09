Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Custom Domain List
Lists the custom domains in your account
Code
zuplo custom-domain list [options]
Examples
List all custom domains
Code
zuplo custom-domain list
List all custom domains as JSON
Code
zuplo custom-domain list --output json
Explicitly specify the account
Code
zuplo custom-domain list --account my-account
Options
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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