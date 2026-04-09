Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Custom Domain Update
Updates the deployment assignment for a custom domain
Code
zuplo custom-domain update --hostname <hostname> [options]
Examples
Reassign a custom domain to a deployment
Code
zuplo custom-domain update \
--hostname api.example.com \
--deployment-name production-deployment
Update a custom domain and output the result as JSON
Code
zuplo custom-domain update --hostname api.example.com --output json
Detach the current deployment assignment while preserving the stage
Code
zuplo custom-domain update --hostname api.example.com
Update a custom domain on a specific account
Code
zuplo custom-domain update \
--hostname docs.example.com \
--deployment-name portal-deployment \
--account my-account
Options
--hostname
The hostname for the custom domain
Type:
string
--deployment-name
The deployment name to assign the custom domain to. Omit to detach the current assignment.
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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