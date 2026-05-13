Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Ca Certificate Update
Updates the name of a CA certificate
Code
zuplo ca-certificate update --cert-id <id> --name <name> [options]
Examples
Rename a CA certificate
Code
zuplo ca-certificate update --cert-id mtlsca_abc123 --name renamed_ca
Explicitly specify the account
Code
zuplo ca-certificate update \
--cert-id mtlsca_abc123 \
--name renamed_ca \
--account my-account
Options
--cert-id
The ID of the CA certificate to update
Type:
string
--name
The new name for the CA certificate (must be a valid JavaScript identifier: starts with a letter, _, or $; contains only letters, digits, _, or $)
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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