Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Ca Certificate List
Lists all CA certificates for an account
Code
zuplo ca-certificate list [options]
Examples
List all CA certificates for your account
Code
zuplo ca-certificate list
Explicitly specify the account
Code
zuplo ca-certificate list --account my-account
List CA certificates as JSON
Code
zuplo ca-certificate list --output json
Options
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--output
Output format
Type:
stringDefault:
"default"Choices:
default, jsonAlias:
-o
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
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