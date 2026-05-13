Copy page Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Ca Certificate List

Lists all CA certificates for an account Code zuplo ca-certificate list [options] Examples List all CA certificates for your account Code zuplo ca-certificate list Explicitly specify the account Code zuplo ca-certificate list --account my-account List CA certificates as JSON Code zuplo ca-certificate list --output json Options -- account The account name Type: string -- output Output format Type: string Default: "default" Choices: default, json Alias: - o

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: