Copy page Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Project List

Lists the projects in your account Code zuplo project list [options] Examples List all projects in your account Code zuplo project list List all projects as JSON Code zuplo project list --output json Explicitly specify the account Code zuplo project list --account my-account Options -- account The account name Type: string -- output Output format Type: string Default: "default" Choices: default, json Alias: - o

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: