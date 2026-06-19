Best API Gateways for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Workloads (2026): Evaluative Comparison

Our pick: Zuplo is the best API gateway for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud workloads in 2026. Zuplo is the only gateway that offers managed edge (300+ global locations), managed dedicated on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and TerraSwitch, and self-hosted Helm on any Kubernetes cluster — all behind one control plane with portable policies, routes, and API keys. Get started free.
Most organizations run workloads on more than one cloud. Whether you chose multi-cloud intentionally for resilience and negotiating leverage, or ended up there through acquisitions and team preferences, your API gateway needs to work consistently across every environment. The problem is that the most widely adopted API gateways — AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, and Google Apigee — are each anchored to a single cloud provider.
This guide evaluates nine API gateways specifically on their ability to operate across cloud boundaries. If you are looking for a general-purpose API gateway comparison, see Best API Gateways in 2026. For cloud-specific evaluations, see our guides for AWS workloads, Azure workloads, and Google Cloud workloads.
What “Multi-Cloud” and “Hybrid Cloud” Actually Require from an API Gateway
Before evaluating individual gateways, it helps to define what multi-cloud and hybrid cloud support actually means at the API layer — because many gateways claim multi-cloud support while delivering something far more limited.
Multi-cloud means your API gateway can deploy and manage traffic across two or more public cloud providers (e.g., AWS and Azure, or GCP and Akamai) from a single control plane. One set of policies, one configuration format, and one operational workflow — regardless of where your backends run.
Hybrid cloud means combining public cloud infrastructure with on-premises or private data center deployments. Your gateway needs to reach backends in a corporate data center just as easily as backends in AWS.
A gateway that genuinely supports both must deliver on five requirements:
- Control plane portability — A single management interface and configuration format across all deployment surfaces. If you need to learn a different policy language or management tool per cloud, you don’t have multi-cloud — you have multiple single-cloud deployments.
- Per-cloud data residency — The ability to pin API processing to specific regions or clouds for compliance. GDPR, PCI-DSS, and industry-specific regulations often mandate that data stays within geographic or provider boundaries.
- Private backend connectivity across clouds — Secure connections to backends in any environment without exposing them to the public internet. This means cloud-native private networking (PrivateLink, Private Service Connect) and VPN or tunnel options for on-premises systems.
- Single configuration across clouds — Policies, routes, and API keys that travel between deployment surfaces without rewriting. If moving from AWS to Azure requires reconfiguring authentication and rate limiting, portability is theoretical.
- Consistent operational workflow — The same deployment pipeline, monitoring stack, and incident response process regardless of where the gateway runs.
For a deeper exploration of the architectural differences, see Multicloud vs Traditional Gateways and Deploying API Gateways in Multicloud Environments.
Evaluation Criteria
Every gateway in this guide is assessed across six criteria that matter most for multi-cloud and hybrid deployments.
Deployment Topology
Where can the gateway actually run? A single-cloud managed service scores differently from a gateway that supports managed deployment on five cloud providers plus self-hosted Kubernetes. We look at the number of supported clouds, whether deployments are managed or self-hosted, and the operational burden of each option.
Cloud Lock-In
How tightly is the gateway coupled to a specific cloud provider? We assess whether the control plane, data plane, and configuration format are portable. A gateway where the control plane is permanently hosted on one cloud (even if the data plane can run elsewhere) still creates partial lock-in.
Data Residency
Can you control where API traffic is processed and where data is stored? This matters for GDPR, data sovereignty regulations, and industry-specific compliance requirements. We evaluate per-region deployment control and data isolation guarantees.
Edge Reach and Latency
How close does the gateway process traffic to the end user? A gateway deployed in three regions adds more latency than one deployed at 300+ edge locations. For multi-cloud architectures where backends are distributed globally, edge processing reduces round-trip times significantly.
Operational Burden
What does it cost in engineering time to run the gateway across multiple clouds? Self-hosted gateways require database management, patching, and scaling on every cloud. Managed gateways offload this but may limit flexibility. We factor in the total operational cost, not just the license fee.
Pricing Portability
Does the pricing model change when you deploy to a different cloud? Some gateways charge per cloud provider, per region, or per data plane instance. Transparent, deployment-agnostic pricing makes multi-cloud adoption predictable.
The 9 Best API Gateways for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Workloads
1. Zuplo — Best Overall for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Deployments
Zuplo offers three deployment surfaces — managed edge, managed dedicated, and self-hosted — all behind a single, cloud-agnostic control plane. This is not a hybrid deployment “option” bolted onto a single-cloud product. Multi-cloud is Zuplo’s core architecture.
Deployment topology:
- Managed edge — 300+ global data centers with zero infrastructure to manage. Sub-20-second GitOps deploys propagate globally.
- Managed dedicated — Single-tenant instances on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai Connected Cloud, Equinix, and TerraSwitch. Zuplo provisions, manages, and scales the infrastructure. You choose the cloud and region.
- Self-hosted — Helm charts for any Kubernetes cluster, in any cloud or on-premises data center. Available in hybrid mode (shared services for rate limiting) or fully self-hosted for complete isolation.
All three deployment surfaces share the same control plane, the same TypeScript policies, and the same API key management. You can start on the managed edge, move to managed dedicated on AWS for a regulated workload, and add a self-hosted instance in a private data center — without rewriting a single policy.
Private backend connectivity:
Zuplo connects to backends across clouds using cloud-native private networking — AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, and GCP Private Service Connect. For on-premises or legacy backends, an outbound-only WireGuard secure tunnel agent connects internal services to the gateway without exposing them to the public internet. mTLS is supported for zero-trust backend authentication.
Why multi-cloud teams choose Zuplo:
- One control plane across every cloud — no per-cloud management tools
- Policies, routes, and API keys are portable across deployment surfaces
- TypeScript programmable policies with full IDE support — not XML, Lua, or proprietary DSLs
- Built-in developer portal, API key management, and API monetization on every plan
- SOC 2 Type II audited, SAML SSO, audit logs, and EU data residency options
- Native AI Gateway and MCP Gateway for governing LLM and agent traffic across clouds
Real-world proof: AccuWeather migrated from Apigee to Zuplo on Akamai Connected Cloud, gaining a modern developer portal, programmable edge caching, and a path to governing 100% of their API traffic under a single gateway. Blockdaemon switched from Apigee to Zuplo’s edge-native gateway and achieved a 90% reduction in hardware nodes and a 70% reduction in API gateway costs — while expanding into APAC and EU regions that had previously been constrained by latency.
Tradeoffs:
- Younger ecosystem compared to Kong’s decade-old plugin marketplace
- Self-hosted Helm supports fully air-gapped deployment, but it requires enterprise licensing
- TypeScript-only for custom policies (an advantage for most teams, but worth noting for shops with existing Lua or Go gateway code)
Cloud-agnostic score: Highest. Zuplo is the only gateway on this list where the control plane, data plane, configuration format, and pricing model are all cloud-agnostic by design. For a deeper look at Zuplo’s deployment options, see the multi-cloud feature page and the hosting options documentation.
2. Kong — Best Multi-Cloud Option for Kubernetes-First Teams
Kong is the most widely adopted open-source API gateway, and its hybrid deployment model makes it a legitimate multi-cloud contender. Kong Konnect provides a cloud-hosted control plane that manages self-hosted data plane nodes running on any Kubernetes cluster, in any cloud.
Deployment topology:
- Kong Konnect — SaaS control plane with self-hosted or managed data planes. Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways offer managed data planes on AWS, Azure, and GCP with one-click provisioning and autopilot scaling.
- Self-hosted — Kong Gateway OSS or Enterprise on any Kubernetes cluster via Kong Ingress Controller.
- Hybrid mode — Cloud control plane (Konnect) with self-hosted data planes in your infrastructure. Data planes receive configuration over a secure connection without needing a direct database connection.
Multi-cloud strengths:
- Hybrid mode lets you run data planes across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises simultaneously
- Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways support multi-region deployment with Smart Global DNS for latency-based routing
- 70+ plugins work identically regardless of where the data plane runs
- Kubernetes-native via Kong Ingress Controller with Gateway API support
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- The Konnect control plane is a SaaS service — you cannot self-host it
- Self-hosted data planes require PostgreSQL management (or Konnect to avoid it)
- Custom plugins are natively written in Lua (Go, Python, and JavaScript PDKs are available but less mature)
- Developer portal, RBAC, and advanced analytics require paid Konnect licensing
- Konnect Plus pricing starts at $105 per service per month
Cloud-agnostic score: High. Kong’s hybrid model delivers genuine multi-cloud data plane portability, but the Konnect control plane remains SaaS-only. Self-hosted control planes require PostgreSQL operations. See Kong vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.
3. Tyk — Best Open-Source Multi-Cloud Gateway
Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go that supports self-hosted, cloud, and hybrid deployments. Its open-source core includes rate limiting, authentication, analytics, and caching without feature lockout — making it one of the most accessible multi-cloud options for teams willing to self-host.
Deployment topology:
- Self-hosted — Deploy Tyk Gateway, Dashboard, and Pump on any cloud or on-premises Kubernetes cluster.
- Tyk Cloud — Fully managed control plane with edge gateways deployed across multiple cloud providers.
- Hybrid — Tyk Cloud control plane with self-hosted edge gateways in your infrastructure. If a node crashes or a region goes down, you can spin up a new cluster in another cloud and it automatically receives your configuration.
Multi-cloud strengths:
- Open-source core with no vendor-locked features — genuine portability
- Multi-language plugin support (Go, JavaScript, Python) for flexible customization
- Hybrid mode with automatic configuration sync across clouds
- Kubernetes-native with Tyk Operator for CRD-based API lifecycle management
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- Self-hosted deployments require Redis, MongoDB or PostgreSQL, and multiple components (Gateway, Dashboard, Pump)
- Dashboard and developer portal are not included in the open-source edition
- Smaller plugin ecosystem compared to Kong
- Multi-component architecture increases operational burden per cloud
Cloud-agnostic score: High (self-hosted) / Medium (cloud). Tyk’s open-source core is fully portable, but the managed cloud offering is less mature than Konnect. The operational cost of running five components per cloud is significant.
4. Gravitee — Best for European Data Sovereignty Across Clouds
Gravitee is a European-founded API management platform that supports hybrid deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Gravitee’s open-source core includes the gateway, management console, and developer portal, and its EU-hosted cloud options appeal to organizations with strict data residency requirements.
Deployment topology:
- Gravitee Cloud — SaaS control plane with managed gateways across AWS, Azure, and GCP regions.
- Self-hosted — Deploy on any Kubernetes cluster or Docker environment.
- Hybrid — Cloud control plane with self-hosted data planes for data residency control. All API traffic stays within your infrastructure.
Multi-cloud strengths:
- European-founded with GDPR compliance by default and EU-hosted deployment options
- Multi-region SaaS gateways across AWS, Azure, and GCP within the same environment
- Open-source core with gateway, console, and portal included
- Event-native architecture supporting REST, WebSocket, MQTT, and Kafka
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- Smaller community and ecosystem compared to Kong or Tyk
- Enterprise features like mTLS and advanced rate limiting require paid licensing
- Self-hosted deployments require Elasticsearch or OpenSearch for analytics
- Less mature AI and MCP support compared to Zuplo or Kong
Cloud-agnostic score: Medium-High. Gravitee offers genuine multi-cloud data plane deployment with a strong EU compliance story, but the self-hosted operational overhead is meaningful.
5. MuleSoft Anypoint — Best for Enterprise Integration Across Clouds
MuleSoft Anypoint is Salesforce’s full-lifecycle API management and integration platform. It goes beyond API gateway functionality to include application integration, data transformation, and API-led connectivity — making it a fit for large enterprises that need both API management and iPaaS capabilities across clouds.
Deployment topology:
- CloudHub 2.0 — Fully managed, Kubernetes-based iPaaS with multi-region deployment.
- Runtime Fabric — Run Mule runtimes on your own Kubernetes clusters (AKS, EKS, GKE).
- Hybrid — On-premises Mule runtimes with CloudHub management plane.
- Anypoint Flex Gateway — Lightweight gateway for non-Mule services with managed or self-managed deployment.
Multi-cloud strengths:
- Runtime Fabric supports deployment on any major Kubernetes service
- Flex Gateway provides a lightweight option for non-Mule API workloads
- Comprehensive integration capabilities beyond API gateway functionality
- Enterprise-grade governance and lifecycle management
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- Expensive — enterprise licensing with opaque pricing
- Platform complexity is significant for teams that only need an API gateway
- Flex Gateway is a relatively recent addition and less mature than the core Mule runtime
- Heavy Salesforce ecosystem integration may not benefit non-Salesforce shops
Cloud-agnostic score: Medium. MuleSoft’s Runtime Fabric offers Kubernetes portability, but the platform’s weight and cost make it impractical for teams that need “just” a multi-cloud API gateway.
6. WSO2 API Manager — Best Open-Source Full-Lifecycle Multi-Cloud Option
WSO2 API Manager is an open-source API management platform that supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments. It provides full API lifecycle management with a portal, analytics, and gateway — and its open-source licensing gives teams complete deployment flexibility.
Deployment topology:
- WSO2 Cloud — Fully managed platform with API gateway, portal, and analytics.
- Self-hosted — Deploy on any cloud, Kubernetes cluster, or on-premises infrastructure.
- Hybrid — Cloud-based management UI and analytics with on-premises API gateway for data residency.
Multi-cloud strengths:
- Fully open-source with no feature lockout
- GitOps-driven API platform with Kubernetes-native deployment
- Supports managing multiple gateway types (WSO2, Kong, AWS) from a unified interface
- AI-ready platform with recent AI and agent-focused updates
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- Self-hosted deployments require significant operational expertise
- Smaller community compared to Kong or Tyk
- UI and developer experience lag behind developer-first gateways
- Enterprise support and managed cloud require commercial licensing
Cloud-agnostic score: Medium-High. WSO2’s open-source model provides genuine portability, but the operational burden of self-hosted multi-cloud deployment is high.
7. AWS API Gateway — Lowest Portability (AWS-Only)
AWS API Gateway is Amazon’s fully managed gateway service, purpose-built for serverless architectures on AWS. It integrates natively with Lambda, IAM, Cognito, and CloudWatch.
Multi-cloud reality:
AWS API Gateway does not support multi-cloud or hybrid deployment in any form. It runs exclusively in AWS regions and can only connect to AWS backends natively. If your services are spread across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises data centers, AWS API Gateway cannot provide a unified entry point or governance layer.
Why teams still consider it:
- Native Lambda integration for serverless backends
- Pay-per-request pricing with no minimum commitment
- Automatic scaling with zero capacity planning
- Deep integration with the AWS ecosystem
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- Zero multi-cloud support — AWS only
- Policies, configuration, and authentication are all AWS-proprietary (CloudFormation, IAM, Cognito)
- No portability path — migrating away requires rewriting everything
- Limited customization compared to programmable gateways
Cloud-agnostic score: Lowest. AWS API Gateway is an excellent single-cloud gateway but is structurally incompatible with multi-cloud strategies. See Best API Gateways for AWS Workloads for teams committed to AWS.
8. Azure API Management — Limited Portability with Hybrid Option
Azure API Management is Microsoft’s full-lifecycle API management service. It includes a self-hosted gateway option that enables limited hybrid deployment.
Multi-cloud reality:
Azure API Management offers a self-hosted gateway that can run on any Kubernetes cluster, enabling hybrid scenarios where the data plane processes traffic on-premises or in another cloud. However, the control plane — including the management API, developer portal, and analytics — stays in Azure. Your API configuration, user management, and operational visibility remain tied to the Azure ecosystem.
Why teams still consider it:
- Deep integration with Azure Active Directory, Functions, and Logic Apps
- Self-hosted gateway option for hybrid deployment
- Policy engine with C# expressions for complex transformations
- Built-in developer portal with theming
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- Control plane locked to Azure — no self-hosted management option
- XML-based policies are verbose and Azure-specific
- Self-hosted gateway has feature limitations compared to the managed version
- Tiered pricing is complex and Azure-centric
Cloud-agnostic score: Low. The self-hosted gateway enables hybrid deployment, but Azure’s control plane lock-in limits true multi-cloud portability. See Best API Gateways for Azure Workloads for Microsoft-first teams.
9. Google Apigee — Partial Portability via Apigee Hybrid
Apigee is Google Cloud’s enterprise API management platform. Apigee Hybrid lets you run the runtime plane on any Kubernetes cluster while keeping the control plane on Google Cloud.
Multi-cloud reality:
Apigee Hybrid separates the management plane (Google Cloud) from the runtime plane (your Kubernetes cluster). This means you can run API traffic processing on AWS EKS or Azure AKS, but all configuration, analytics, and management remain on Google Cloud. You need a GCP project and billing account regardless of where the runtime runs.
Why teams still consider it:
- Advanced API analytics with business-level insights
- Built-in monetization with multiple billing models
- Apigee Hybrid runtime can run on AWS, Azure, or on-premises Kubernetes
- Deep Google Cloud integration for GCP-primary workloads
Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:
- Control plane permanently on Google Cloud — partial lock-in
- Apigee Hybrid adds significant operational complexity (containerized runtime on your Kubernetes cluster plus GCP Synchronizer, MART, and Cassandra components)
- Policies are configured in XML with Java callouts — not portable to other gateways
- Pricing starts at $500/month for the Standard tier
- Apigee Edge for Private Cloud v4.53 reached end of life in April 2026, with the final version (v4.53.01) end-of-life scheduled for February 2027
Cloud-agnostic score: Low-Medium. Apigee Hybrid enables multi-cloud runtime deployment, but the GCP-locked control plane and operational complexity limit its portability. See Best API Gateways for Google Cloud Workloads for GCP-first teams.
Why Single-Cloud Incumbents Score Lowest on Portability
AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, and Google Apigee dominate their respective cloud ecosystems for good reason. If you run exclusively on one cloud, they offer deep native integration that a cloud-agnostic gateway cannot match.
But multi-cloud teams face a structural problem with these gateways:
Configuration is not portable. AWS API Gateway uses CloudFormation and IAM. Azure APIM uses XML policies and C# expressions. Apigee uses XML proxies and Java callouts. Moving from one to another means rewriting your entire gateway configuration — policies, authentication, rate limiting, and transformations.
Control planes are anchored. Even Apigee Hybrid and Azure’s self-hosted gateway, which allow running data planes outside their home cloud, keep the control plane locked to their cloud provider. Your management UI, analytics, and API configuration stay in GCP or Azure respectively.
Pricing models reinforce lock-in. Per-region pricing, data transfer fees, and ecosystem-specific discounts make it economically painful to spread workloads across clouds.
Operational workflows diverge. Each cloud gateway has its own deployment pipeline, monitoring integration, and incident response patterns. Running AWS API Gateway for one workload and Azure APIM for another means maintaining two completely separate operational stacks.
This is exactly the problem that cloud-agnostic gateways solve. When one control plane, one configuration format, and one operational workflow spans every cloud, you gain genuine negotiating leverage with providers and eliminate the risk of being locked into a single vendor’s pricing trajectory.
For a detailed framework on evaluating lock-in risk, see API Gateway Vendor Lock-In and Portability.
How Multi-Cloud Works in Zuplo
Zuplo’s multi-cloud architecture is not an add-on — it is the core product design. Here is how it works in practice.
One Control Plane, Every Cloud
Zuplo’s control plane manages all deployment surfaces — managed edge, managed dedicated, and self-hosted — from a single interface. You write policies once in TypeScript, store configuration in Git, and deploy through your existing CI/CD pipeline. The same policies, routes, and API keys apply whether the gateway runs on the managed edge, on a dedicated instance in AWS, or on a self-hosted Helm deployment in a private data center.
Managed Edge: 300+ Global Locations
The managed edge deploys your gateway across 300+ data centers worldwide in under 20 seconds via GitOps. There is no infrastructure to manage, no capacity planning required, and no per-region billing. This is the default for most workloads and covers the majority of multi-cloud use cases where you want low-latency API processing without operational overhead.
Managed Dedicated: Your Cloud, Zuplo-Managed
For workloads that require deployment in a specific cloud or region — whether for compliance, data residency, or private backend connectivity — Zuplo provisions single-tenant instances on your choice of cloud provider: AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai Connected Cloud, Equinix, or TerraSwitch. Zuplo manages the infrastructure. You get cloud-native private networking (AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, GCP Private Service Connect) for secure backend connectivity without exposing services to the public internet.
Self-Hosted: Any Kubernetes Cluster
For teams that need to run the gateway on their own infrastructure — in a private data center, behind an air gap, or on a non-supported cloud — Zuplo provides Helm charts for deployment on any Kubernetes cluster. The self-hosted option is available in hybrid mode (shared services for features like rate limiting) or fully self-hosted for complete isolation.
Private Backend Connectivity Across Clouds
A single Zuplo gateway can route requests to backends across different clouds
simultaneously. Cloud-native private networking options include AWS PrivateLink,
Azure Private Link, and GCP Private Service Connect. For on-premises or legacy
backends that cannot be exposed to the internet, Zuplo’s outbound-only
WireGuard secure tunnel agent
runs as a Docker container inside your network and connects internal services to
the gateway using
service:// URLs. mTLS provides certificate-based zero-trust
authentication for all backend connections.
For a comprehensive overview of Zuplo’s deployment options, see the hosting options documentation and the multi-cloud feature page.
Decision Framework: Choosing the Right Multi-Cloud API Gateway
Use this framework to narrow your choice based on your team’s specific constraints.
Choose Zuplo if:
- You need a single control plane that works identically across AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and on-premises
- You want managed infrastructure with zero databases, clusters, or patches to maintain
- You need TypeScript programmability with full IDE support
- You want a built-in developer portal, API key management, and monetization without extra licensing
- You need AI Gateway and MCP Gateway capabilities for LLM and agent traffic
- Get started free
Choose Kong if:
- You have a dedicated platform engineering team comfortable managing Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, and Lua plugins
- You need a mature plugin ecosystem with 70+ production-ready plugins
- You want Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways with autopilot scaling
- Your team has existing Kong expertise and plugin investments
Choose Tyk if:
- You want open-source core portability without vendor-locked features
- You need multi-language plugin support (Go, JavaScript, Python)
- You have the operational capacity to run five components per cloud
- Open-source licensing and self-hosted control are priorities
Choose Gravitee if:
- European data sovereignty is a primary requirement
- You need an open-source core with gateway, console, and portal included
- You want event-native API support (WebSocket, MQTT, Kafka)
Choose MuleSoft if:
- You need both API management and application integration (iPaaS) in one platform
- Your organization is deeply embedded in the Salesforce ecosystem
- Budget and platform complexity are not primary concerns
Stay on a single-cloud gateway (AWS/Azure/Apigee) if:
- You are committed to one cloud provider with no plans to diversify
- You need the deepest possible native integration with that specific cloud
- Multi-cloud portability is not a current or anticipated requirement
- See our cloud-specific evaluative guides: AWS, Azure, GCP
Conclusion
Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud are no longer edge cases. Most organizations operate across multiple cloud providers, and your API gateway should not be the component that forces you into a single-vendor dependency.
Single-cloud gateways like AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, and Apigee excel within their respective ecosystems, but they cannot deliver consistent API management across cloud boundaries. Their configurations are not portable, their control planes are anchored, and their pricing models reinforce lock-in.
Zuplo is the strongest choice for multi-cloud and hybrid teams because it is the only gateway where the control plane, data plane, configuration format, and pricing model are all cloud-agnostic by design. Managed edge, managed dedicated on six cloud providers, and self-hosted Helm on any Kubernetes cluster — all behind one control plane with portable policies, routes, and API keys.
Get started with Zuplo for free — no credit card required.
Getting Started with Zuplo for Multi-Cloud
If you are evaluating API gateways for multi-cloud or hybrid cloud workloads, here is a practical path forward:
-
Try the free tier — Sign up for Zuplo and deploy your first API on the managed edge across 300+ locations. No credit card required.
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Import your OpenAPI spec — Zuplo auto-generates routes and documentation from your existing OpenAPI definition, so you can see how your current APIs look on Zuplo immediately.
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Test multi-cloud connectivity — Configure backend routing to services in different clouds using PrivateLink, Private Service Connect, or WireGuard secure tunnels.
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Evaluate managed dedicated — For production multi-cloud workloads that need deployment on a specific cloud provider, talk to the Zuplo team about managed dedicated deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, or TerraSwitch.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your multi-cloud workloads? Sign up free and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes — no credit card required.
Related Guides
- Best API Gateways in 2026 — A broader comparison of API gateways not scoped to multi-cloud
- Best API Gateways for AWS Workloads — AWS-focused gateway evaluation
- Best API Gateways for Azure Workloads — Azure-focused gateway evaluation
- Best API Gateways for Google Cloud Workloads — GCP-focused gateway evaluation
- Multicloud vs Traditional API Gateways — Architectural comparison of multi-cloud and single-cloud gateways
- Deploying API Gateways in Multicloud Environments — Deployment patterns for multi-cloud gateway architectures
- API Gateway Vendor Lock-In and Portability — Framework for evaluating lock-in risk
- Managed vs Self-Hosted API Gateway — Deployment model considerations