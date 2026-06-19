Best API Gateways for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Workloads (2026): Evaluative Comparison

Compare the best API gateways for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud in 2026. Evaluation covers cloud portability, vendor lock-in, data residency, edge reach, and ops burden across Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, and more.

Our pick: Zuplo is the best API gateway for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud workloads in 2026. Zuplo is the only gateway that offers managed edge (300+ global locations), managed dedicated on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and TerraSwitch, and self-hosted Helm on any Kubernetes cluster — all behind one control plane with portable policies, routes, and API keys. Get started free.

Most organizations run workloads on more than one cloud. Whether you chose multi-cloud intentionally for resilience and negotiating leverage, or ended up there through acquisitions and team preferences, your API gateway needs to work consistently across every environment. The problem is that the most widely adopted API gateways — AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, and Google Apigee — are each anchored to a single cloud provider.

This guide evaluates nine API gateways specifically on their ability to operate across cloud boundaries. If you are looking for a general-purpose API gateway comparison, see Best API Gateways in 2026. For cloud-specific evaluations, see our guides for AWS workloads, Azure workloads, and Google Cloud workloads.

What “Multi-Cloud” and “Hybrid Cloud” Actually Require from an API Gateway

Before evaluating individual gateways, it helps to define what multi-cloud and hybrid cloud support actually means at the API layer — because many gateways claim multi-cloud support while delivering something far more limited.

Multi-cloud means your API gateway can deploy and manage traffic across two or more public cloud providers (e.g., AWS and Azure, or GCP and Akamai) from a single control plane. One set of policies, one configuration format, and one operational workflow — regardless of where your backends run.

Hybrid cloud means combining public cloud infrastructure with on-premises or private data center deployments. Your gateway needs to reach backends in a corporate data center just as easily as backends in AWS.

A gateway that genuinely supports both must deliver on five requirements:

Control plane portability — A single management interface and configuration format across all deployment surfaces. If you need to learn a different policy language or management tool per cloud, you don’t have multi-cloud — you have multiple single-cloud deployments.

— A single management interface and configuration format across all deployment surfaces. If you need to learn a different policy language or management tool per cloud, you don’t have multi-cloud — you have multiple single-cloud deployments. Per-cloud data residency — The ability to pin API processing to specific regions or clouds for compliance. GDPR, PCI-DSS, and industry-specific regulations often mandate that data stays within geographic or provider boundaries.

— The ability to pin API processing to specific regions or clouds for compliance. GDPR, PCI-DSS, and industry-specific regulations often mandate that data stays within geographic or provider boundaries. Private backend connectivity across clouds — Secure connections to backends in any environment without exposing them to the public internet. This means cloud-native private networking (PrivateLink, Private Service Connect) and VPN or tunnel options for on-premises systems.

— Secure connections to backends in any environment without exposing them to the public internet. This means cloud-native private networking (PrivateLink, Private Service Connect) and VPN or tunnel options for on-premises systems. Single configuration across clouds — Policies, routes, and API keys that travel between deployment surfaces without rewriting. If moving from AWS to Azure requires reconfiguring authentication and rate limiting, portability is theoretical.

— Policies, routes, and API keys that travel between deployment surfaces without rewriting. If moving from AWS to Azure requires reconfiguring authentication and rate limiting, portability is theoretical. Consistent operational workflow — The same deployment pipeline, monitoring stack, and incident response process regardless of where the gateway runs.

For a deeper exploration of the architectural differences, see Multicloud vs Traditional Gateways and Deploying API Gateways in Multicloud Environments.

Evaluation Criteria

Every gateway in this guide is assessed across six criteria that matter most for multi-cloud and hybrid deployments.

Deployment Topology

Where can the gateway actually run? A single-cloud managed service scores differently from a gateway that supports managed deployment on five cloud providers plus self-hosted Kubernetes. We look at the number of supported clouds, whether deployments are managed or self-hosted, and the operational burden of each option.

Cloud Lock-In

How tightly is the gateway coupled to a specific cloud provider? We assess whether the control plane, data plane, and configuration format are portable. A gateway where the control plane is permanently hosted on one cloud (even if the data plane can run elsewhere) still creates partial lock-in.

Data Residency

Can you control where API traffic is processed and where data is stored? This matters for GDPR, data sovereignty regulations, and industry-specific compliance requirements. We evaluate per-region deployment control and data isolation guarantees.

Edge Reach and Latency

How close does the gateway process traffic to the end user? A gateway deployed in three regions adds more latency than one deployed at 300+ edge locations. For multi-cloud architectures where backends are distributed globally, edge processing reduces round-trip times significantly.

Operational Burden

What does it cost in engineering time to run the gateway across multiple clouds? Self-hosted gateways require database management, patching, and scaling on every cloud. Managed gateways offload this but may limit flexibility. We factor in the total operational cost, not just the license fee.

Pricing Portability

Does the pricing model change when you deploy to a different cloud? Some gateways charge per cloud provider, per region, or per data plane instance. Transparent, deployment-agnostic pricing makes multi-cloud adoption predictable.

The 9 Best API Gateways for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Workloads

1. Zuplo — Best Overall for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Deployments

Zuplo offers three deployment surfaces — managed edge, managed dedicated, and self-hosted — all behind a single, cloud-agnostic control plane. This is not a hybrid deployment “option” bolted onto a single-cloud product. Multi-cloud is Zuplo’s core architecture.

Deployment topology:

Managed edge — 300+ global data centers with zero infrastructure to manage. Sub-20-second GitOps deploys propagate globally.

— 300+ global data centers with zero infrastructure to manage. Sub-20-second GitOps deploys propagate globally. Managed dedicated — Single-tenant instances on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai Connected Cloud, Equinix, and TerraSwitch. Zuplo provisions, manages, and scales the infrastructure. You choose the cloud and region.

— Single-tenant instances on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai Connected Cloud, Equinix, and TerraSwitch. Zuplo provisions, manages, and scales the infrastructure. You choose the cloud and region. Self-hosted — Helm charts for any Kubernetes cluster, in any cloud or on-premises data center. Available in hybrid mode (shared services for rate limiting) or fully self-hosted for complete isolation.

All three deployment surfaces share the same control plane, the same TypeScript policies, and the same API key management. You can start on the managed edge, move to managed dedicated on AWS for a regulated workload, and add a self-hosted instance in a private data center — without rewriting a single policy.

Private backend connectivity:

Zuplo connects to backends across clouds using cloud-native private networking — AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, and GCP Private Service Connect. For on-premises or legacy backends, an outbound-only WireGuard secure tunnel agent connects internal services to the gateway without exposing them to the public internet. mTLS is supported for zero-trust backend authentication.

Why multi-cloud teams choose Zuplo:

One control plane across every cloud — no per-cloud management tools

Policies, routes, and API keys are portable across deployment surfaces

TypeScript programmable policies with full IDE support — not XML, Lua, or proprietary DSLs

Built-in developer portal, API key management, and API monetization on every plan

SOC 2 Type II audited, SAML SSO, audit logs, and EU data residency options

Native AI Gateway and MCP Gateway for governing LLM and agent traffic across clouds

Real-world proof: AccuWeather migrated from Apigee to Zuplo on Akamai Connected Cloud, gaining a modern developer portal, programmable edge caching, and a path to governing 100% of their API traffic under a single gateway. Blockdaemon switched from Apigee to Zuplo’s edge-native gateway and achieved a 90% reduction in hardware nodes and a 70% reduction in API gateway costs — while expanding into APAC and EU regions that had previously been constrained by latency.

Tradeoffs:

Younger ecosystem compared to Kong’s decade-old plugin marketplace

Self-hosted Helm supports fully air-gapped deployment, but it requires enterprise licensing

TypeScript-only for custom policies (an advantage for most teams, but worth noting for shops with existing Lua or Go gateway code)

Cloud-agnostic score: Highest. Zuplo is the only gateway on this list where the control plane, data plane, configuration format, and pricing model are all cloud-agnostic by design. For a deeper look at Zuplo’s deployment options, see the multi-cloud feature page and the hosting options documentation.

2. Kong — Best Multi-Cloud Option for Kubernetes-First Teams

Kong is the most widely adopted open-source API gateway, and its hybrid deployment model makes it a legitimate multi-cloud contender. Kong Konnect provides a cloud-hosted control plane that manages self-hosted data plane nodes running on any Kubernetes cluster, in any cloud.

Deployment topology:

Kong Konnect — SaaS control plane with self-hosted or managed data planes. Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways offer managed data planes on AWS, Azure, and GCP with one-click provisioning and autopilot scaling.

— SaaS control plane with self-hosted or managed data planes. Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways offer managed data planes on AWS, Azure, and GCP with one-click provisioning and autopilot scaling. Self-hosted — Kong Gateway OSS or Enterprise on any Kubernetes cluster via Kong Ingress Controller.

— Kong Gateway OSS or Enterprise on any Kubernetes cluster via Kong Ingress Controller. Hybrid mode — Cloud control plane (Konnect) with self-hosted data planes in your infrastructure. Data planes receive configuration over a secure connection without needing a direct database connection.

Multi-cloud strengths:

Hybrid mode lets you run data planes across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises simultaneously

Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways support multi-region deployment with Smart Global DNS for latency-based routing

70+ plugins work identically regardless of where the data plane runs

Kubernetes-native via Kong Ingress Controller with Gateway API support

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

The Konnect control plane is a SaaS service — you cannot self-host it

Self-hosted data planes require PostgreSQL management (or Konnect to avoid it)

Custom plugins are natively written in Lua (Go, Python, and JavaScript PDKs are available but less mature)

Developer portal, RBAC, and advanced analytics require paid Konnect licensing

Konnect Plus pricing starts at $105 per service per month

Cloud-agnostic score: High. Kong’s hybrid model delivers genuine multi-cloud data plane portability, but the Konnect control plane remains SaaS-only. Self-hosted control planes require PostgreSQL operations. See Kong vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

3. Tyk — Best Open-Source Multi-Cloud Gateway

Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go that supports self-hosted, cloud, and hybrid deployments. Its open-source core includes rate limiting, authentication, analytics, and caching without feature lockout — making it one of the most accessible multi-cloud options for teams willing to self-host.

Deployment topology:

Self-hosted — Deploy Tyk Gateway, Dashboard, and Pump on any cloud or on-premises Kubernetes cluster.

— Deploy Tyk Gateway, Dashboard, and Pump on any cloud or on-premises Kubernetes cluster. Tyk Cloud — Fully managed control plane with edge gateways deployed across multiple cloud providers.

— Fully managed control plane with edge gateways deployed across multiple cloud providers. Hybrid — Tyk Cloud control plane with self-hosted edge gateways in your infrastructure. If a node crashes or a region goes down, you can spin up a new cluster in another cloud and it automatically receives your configuration.

Multi-cloud strengths:

Open-source core with no vendor-locked features — genuine portability

Multi-language plugin support (Go, JavaScript, Python) for flexible customization

Hybrid mode with automatic configuration sync across clouds

Kubernetes-native with Tyk Operator for CRD-based API lifecycle management

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

Self-hosted deployments require Redis, MongoDB or PostgreSQL, and multiple components (Gateway, Dashboard, Pump)

Dashboard and developer portal are not included in the open-source edition

Smaller plugin ecosystem compared to Kong

Multi-component architecture increases operational burden per cloud

Cloud-agnostic score: High (self-hosted) / Medium (cloud). Tyk’s open-source core is fully portable, but the managed cloud offering is less mature than Konnect. The operational cost of running five components per cloud is significant.

4. Gravitee — Best for European Data Sovereignty Across Clouds

Gravitee is a European-founded API management platform that supports hybrid deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Gravitee’s open-source core includes the gateway, management console, and developer portal, and its EU-hosted cloud options appeal to organizations with strict data residency requirements.

Deployment topology:

Gravitee Cloud — SaaS control plane with managed gateways across AWS, Azure, and GCP regions.

— SaaS control plane with managed gateways across AWS, Azure, and GCP regions. Self-hosted — Deploy on any Kubernetes cluster or Docker environment.

— Deploy on any Kubernetes cluster or Docker environment. Hybrid — Cloud control plane with self-hosted data planes for data residency control. All API traffic stays within your infrastructure.

Multi-cloud strengths:

European-founded with GDPR compliance by default and EU-hosted deployment options

Multi-region SaaS gateways across AWS, Azure, and GCP within the same environment

Open-source core with gateway, console, and portal included

Event-native architecture supporting REST, WebSocket, MQTT, and Kafka

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

Smaller community and ecosystem compared to Kong or Tyk

Enterprise features like mTLS and advanced rate limiting require paid licensing

Self-hosted deployments require Elasticsearch or OpenSearch for analytics

Less mature AI and MCP support compared to Zuplo or Kong

Cloud-agnostic score: Medium-High. Gravitee offers genuine multi-cloud data plane deployment with a strong EU compliance story, but the self-hosted operational overhead is meaningful.

5. MuleSoft Anypoint — Best for Enterprise Integration Across Clouds

MuleSoft Anypoint is Salesforce’s full-lifecycle API management and integration platform. It goes beyond API gateway functionality to include application integration, data transformation, and API-led connectivity — making it a fit for large enterprises that need both API management and iPaaS capabilities across clouds.

Deployment topology:

CloudHub 2.0 — Fully managed, Kubernetes-based iPaaS with multi-region deployment.

— Fully managed, Kubernetes-based iPaaS with multi-region deployment. Runtime Fabric — Run Mule runtimes on your own Kubernetes clusters (AKS, EKS, GKE).

— Run Mule runtimes on your own Kubernetes clusters (AKS, EKS, GKE). Hybrid — On-premises Mule runtimes with CloudHub management plane.

— On-premises Mule runtimes with CloudHub management plane. Anypoint Flex Gateway — Lightweight gateway for non-Mule services with managed or self-managed deployment.

Multi-cloud strengths:

Runtime Fabric supports deployment on any major Kubernetes service

Flex Gateway provides a lightweight option for non-Mule API workloads

Comprehensive integration capabilities beyond API gateway functionality

Enterprise-grade governance and lifecycle management

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

Expensive — enterprise licensing with opaque pricing

Platform complexity is significant for teams that only need an API gateway

Flex Gateway is a relatively recent addition and less mature than the core Mule runtime

Heavy Salesforce ecosystem integration may not benefit non-Salesforce shops

Cloud-agnostic score: Medium. MuleSoft’s Runtime Fabric offers Kubernetes portability, but the platform’s weight and cost make it impractical for teams that need “just” a multi-cloud API gateway.

6. WSO2 API Manager — Best Open-Source Full-Lifecycle Multi-Cloud Option

WSO2 API Manager is an open-source API management platform that supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments. It provides full API lifecycle management with a portal, analytics, and gateway — and its open-source licensing gives teams complete deployment flexibility.

Deployment topology:

WSO2 Cloud — Fully managed platform with API gateway, portal, and analytics.

— Fully managed platform with API gateway, portal, and analytics. Self-hosted — Deploy on any cloud, Kubernetes cluster, or on-premises infrastructure.

— Deploy on any cloud, Kubernetes cluster, or on-premises infrastructure. Hybrid — Cloud-based management UI and analytics with on-premises API gateway for data residency.

Multi-cloud strengths:

Fully open-source with no feature lockout

GitOps-driven API platform with Kubernetes-native deployment

Supports managing multiple gateway types (WSO2, Kong, AWS) from a unified interface

AI-ready platform with recent AI and agent-focused updates

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

Self-hosted deployments require significant operational expertise

Smaller community compared to Kong or Tyk

UI and developer experience lag behind developer-first gateways

Enterprise support and managed cloud require commercial licensing

Cloud-agnostic score: Medium-High. WSO2’s open-source model provides genuine portability, but the operational burden of self-hosted multi-cloud deployment is high.

7. AWS API Gateway — Lowest Portability (AWS-Only)

AWS API Gateway is Amazon’s fully managed gateway service, purpose-built for serverless architectures on AWS. It integrates natively with Lambda, IAM, Cognito, and CloudWatch.

Multi-cloud reality:

AWS API Gateway does not support multi-cloud or hybrid deployment in any form. It runs exclusively in AWS regions and can only connect to AWS backends natively. If your services are spread across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises data centers, AWS API Gateway cannot provide a unified entry point or governance layer.

Why teams still consider it:

Native Lambda integration for serverless backends

Pay-per-request pricing with no minimum commitment

Automatic scaling with zero capacity planning

Deep integration with the AWS ecosystem

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

Zero multi-cloud support — AWS only

Policies, configuration, and authentication are all AWS-proprietary (CloudFormation, IAM, Cognito)

No portability path — migrating away requires rewriting everything

Limited customization compared to programmable gateways

Cloud-agnostic score: Lowest. AWS API Gateway is an excellent single-cloud gateway but is structurally incompatible with multi-cloud strategies. See Best API Gateways for AWS Workloads for teams committed to AWS.

8. Azure API Management — Limited Portability with Hybrid Option

Azure API Management is Microsoft’s full-lifecycle API management service. It includes a self-hosted gateway option that enables limited hybrid deployment.

Multi-cloud reality:

Azure API Management offers a self-hosted gateway that can run on any Kubernetes cluster, enabling hybrid scenarios where the data plane processes traffic on-premises or in another cloud. However, the control plane — including the management API, developer portal, and analytics — stays in Azure. Your API configuration, user management, and operational visibility remain tied to the Azure ecosystem.

Why teams still consider it:

Deep integration with Azure Active Directory, Functions, and Logic Apps

Self-hosted gateway option for hybrid deployment

Policy engine with C# expressions for complex transformations

Built-in developer portal with theming

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

Control plane locked to Azure — no self-hosted management option

XML-based policies are verbose and Azure-specific

Self-hosted gateway has feature limitations compared to the managed version

Tiered pricing is complex and Azure-centric

Cloud-agnostic score: Low. The self-hosted gateway enables hybrid deployment, but Azure’s control plane lock-in limits true multi-cloud portability. See Best API Gateways for Azure Workloads for Microsoft-first teams.

9. Google Apigee — Partial Portability via Apigee Hybrid

Apigee is Google Cloud’s enterprise API management platform. Apigee Hybrid lets you run the runtime plane on any Kubernetes cluster while keeping the control plane on Google Cloud.

Multi-cloud reality:

Apigee Hybrid separates the management plane (Google Cloud) from the runtime plane (your Kubernetes cluster). This means you can run API traffic processing on AWS EKS or Azure AKS, but all configuration, analytics, and management remain on Google Cloud. You need a GCP project and billing account regardless of where the runtime runs.

Why teams still consider it:

Advanced API analytics with business-level insights

Built-in monetization with multiple billing models

Apigee Hybrid runtime can run on AWS, Azure, or on-premises Kubernetes

Deep Google Cloud integration for GCP-primary workloads

Tradeoffs for multi-cloud:

Control plane permanently on Google Cloud — partial lock-in

Apigee Hybrid adds significant operational complexity (containerized runtime on your Kubernetes cluster plus GCP Synchronizer, MART, and Cassandra components)

Policies are configured in XML with Java callouts — not portable to other gateways

Pricing starts at $500/month for the Standard tier

Apigee Edge for Private Cloud v4.53 reached end of life in April 2026, with the final version (v4.53.01) end-of-life scheduled for February 2027

Cloud-agnostic score: Low-Medium. Apigee Hybrid enables multi-cloud runtime deployment, but the GCP-locked control plane and operational complexity limit its portability. See Best API Gateways for Google Cloud Workloads for GCP-first teams.

Why Single-Cloud Incumbents Score Lowest on Portability

AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, and Google Apigee dominate their respective cloud ecosystems for good reason. If you run exclusively on one cloud, they offer deep native integration that a cloud-agnostic gateway cannot match.

But multi-cloud teams face a structural problem with these gateways:

Configuration is not portable. AWS API Gateway uses CloudFormation and IAM. Azure APIM uses XML policies and C# expressions. Apigee uses XML proxies and Java callouts. Moving from one to another means rewriting your entire gateway configuration — policies, authentication, rate limiting, and transformations.

Control planes are anchored. Even Apigee Hybrid and Azure’s self-hosted gateway, which allow running data planes outside their home cloud, keep the control plane locked to their cloud provider. Your management UI, analytics, and API configuration stay in GCP or Azure respectively.

Pricing models reinforce lock-in. Per-region pricing, data transfer fees, and ecosystem-specific discounts make it economically painful to spread workloads across clouds.

Operational workflows diverge. Each cloud gateway has its own deployment pipeline, monitoring integration, and incident response patterns. Running AWS API Gateway for one workload and Azure APIM for another means maintaining two completely separate operational stacks.

This is exactly the problem that cloud-agnostic gateways solve. When one control plane, one configuration format, and one operational workflow spans every cloud, you gain genuine negotiating leverage with providers and eliminate the risk of being locked into a single vendor’s pricing trajectory.

For a detailed framework on evaluating lock-in risk, see API Gateway Vendor Lock-In and Portability.

How Multi-Cloud Works in Zuplo

Zuplo’s multi-cloud architecture is not an add-on — it is the core product design. Here is how it works in practice.

One Control Plane, Every Cloud

Zuplo’s control plane manages all deployment surfaces — managed edge, managed dedicated, and self-hosted — from a single interface. You write policies once in TypeScript, store configuration in Git, and deploy through your existing CI/CD pipeline. The same policies, routes, and API keys apply whether the gateway runs on the managed edge, on a dedicated instance in AWS, or on a self-hosted Helm deployment in a private data center.

Managed Edge: 300+ Global Locations

The managed edge deploys your gateway across 300+ data centers worldwide in under 20 seconds via GitOps. There is no infrastructure to manage, no capacity planning required, and no per-region billing. This is the default for most workloads and covers the majority of multi-cloud use cases where you want low-latency API processing without operational overhead.

Managed Dedicated: Your Cloud, Zuplo-Managed

For workloads that require deployment in a specific cloud or region — whether for compliance, data residency, or private backend connectivity — Zuplo provisions single-tenant instances on your choice of cloud provider: AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai Connected Cloud, Equinix, or TerraSwitch. Zuplo manages the infrastructure. You get cloud-native private networking (AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, GCP Private Service Connect) for secure backend connectivity without exposing services to the public internet.

Self-Hosted: Any Kubernetes Cluster

For teams that need to run the gateway on their own infrastructure — in a private data center, behind an air gap, or on a non-supported cloud — Zuplo provides Helm charts for deployment on any Kubernetes cluster. The self-hosted option is available in hybrid mode (shared services for features like rate limiting) or fully self-hosted for complete isolation.

Private Backend Connectivity Across Clouds

A single Zuplo gateway can route requests to backends across different clouds simultaneously. Cloud-native private networking options include AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, and GCP Private Service Connect. For on-premises or legacy backends that cannot be exposed to the internet, Zuplo’s outbound-only WireGuard secure tunnel agent runs as a Docker container inside your network and connects internal services to the gateway using service:// URLs. mTLS provides certificate-based zero-trust authentication for all backend connections.

For a comprehensive overview of Zuplo’s deployment options, see the hosting options documentation and the multi-cloud feature page.

Decision Framework: Choosing the Right Multi-Cloud API Gateway

Use this framework to narrow your choice based on your team’s specific constraints.

Choose Zuplo if:

You need a single control plane that works identically across AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and on-premises

You want managed infrastructure with zero databases, clusters, or patches to maintain

You need TypeScript programmability with full IDE support

You want a built-in developer portal, API key management, and monetization without extra licensing

You need AI Gateway and MCP Gateway capabilities for LLM and agent traffic

Get started free

Choose Kong if:

You have a dedicated platform engineering team comfortable managing Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, and Lua plugins

You need a mature plugin ecosystem with 70+ production-ready plugins

You want Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways with autopilot scaling

Your team has existing Kong expertise and plugin investments

Choose Tyk if:

You want open-source core portability without vendor-locked features

You need multi-language plugin support (Go, JavaScript, Python)

You have the operational capacity to run five components per cloud

Open-source licensing and self-hosted control are priorities

Choose Gravitee if:

European data sovereignty is a primary requirement

You need an open-source core with gateway, console, and portal included

You want event-native API support (WebSocket, MQTT, Kafka)

Choose MuleSoft if:

You need both API management and application integration (iPaaS) in one platform

Your organization is deeply embedded in the Salesforce ecosystem

Budget and platform complexity are not primary concerns

Stay on a single-cloud gateway (AWS/Azure/Apigee) if:

You are committed to one cloud provider with no plans to diversify

You need the deepest possible native integration with that specific cloud

Multi-cloud portability is not a current or anticipated requirement

See our cloud-specific evaluative guides: AWS, Azure, GCP

Conclusion

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud are no longer edge cases. Most organizations operate across multiple cloud providers, and your API gateway should not be the component that forces you into a single-vendor dependency.

Single-cloud gateways like AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, and Apigee excel within their respective ecosystems, but they cannot deliver consistent API management across cloud boundaries. Their configurations are not portable, their control planes are anchored, and their pricing models reinforce lock-in.

Zuplo is the strongest choice for multi-cloud and hybrid teams because it is the only gateway where the control plane, data plane, configuration format, and pricing model are all cloud-agnostic by design. Managed edge, managed dedicated on six cloud providers, and self-hosted Helm on any Kubernetes cluster — all behind one control plane with portable policies, routes, and API keys.

Get started with Zuplo for free — no credit card required.

Getting Started with Zuplo for Multi-Cloud

If you are evaluating API gateways for multi-cloud or hybrid cloud workloads, here is a practical path forward:

Try the free tier — Sign up for Zuplo and deploy your first API on the managed edge across 300+ locations. No credit card required. Import your OpenAPI spec — Zuplo auto-generates routes and documentation from your existing OpenAPI definition, so you can see how your current APIs look on Zuplo immediately. Test multi-cloud connectivity — Configure backend routing to services in different clouds using PrivateLink, Private Service Connect, or WireGuard secure tunnels. Evaluate managed dedicated — For production multi-cloud workloads that need deployment on a specific cloud provider, talk to the Zuplo team about managed dedicated deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, or TerraSwitch.

Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your multi-cloud workloads? Sign up free and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes — no credit card required.

Related Guides