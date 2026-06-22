Zuplo vs
LiteLLM
- SOC 2 Type II
- 99.999% SLA
- 300+ edge locations
Managed AI Gateway vs Open-Source LLM Proxy
What's wrong with LiteLLM
LiteLLM's key limitations for modern engineering teams
The forces driving enterprises off LiteLLM in 2026 — operational tax, plugin sprawl, retrofitted AI, and pricing that doesn't predict.
Self-Hosting Is the Product
LiteLLM is open-source software you deploy, scale, and operate yourself. BerriAI offers managed cloud deployment as part of their Enterprise tier, but the open-source version — where most teams start — requires you to provision a proxy server, a PostgreSQL database for spend logs and API keys, and a Redis instance for caching and rate-limit counters. Your platform team becomes the gateway operator.
Python GIL Bottleneck at Scale
LiteLLM's proxy is written in Python and subject to the Global Interpreter Lock. Teams report performance degradation, memory leaks, and increased latency under sustained high-throughput loads. Scaling out means running and coordinating multiple proxy replicas behind your own load balancer.
Enterprise Governance Behind a Paywall
SSO (Okta, Azure AD), JWT authentication, audit logs, and advanced RBAC are LiteLLM Enterprise features — not included in the MIT-licensed open- source release. Teams that need governance for production LLM traffic must either pay for Enterprise or build these controls themselves.
No Unified API and AI Control Plane
LiteLLM handles LLM proxy traffic only. It does not manage your REST APIs, MCP servers, or developer portal. Teams end up running LiteLLM alongside a separate API gateway and a separate MCP gateway — three control planes to configure, secure, and monitor.
Why Zuplo
Built for teams replatforming off LiteLLM
Managed, modern API management with predictable economics across procurement cycles — no operator overhead, no plugin sprawl, no consumption-pricing surprises.
Deployment and Operations
Fully managed edge deployment vs. self-hosted Python proxy (managed cloud available on LiteLLM Enterprise).
Cost and Budget Controls
Managed hierarchical budgets with hard enforcement vs. self-hosted budget tracking you maintain.
Semantic Caching
Managed semantic caching with zero infrastructure vs. self-hosted semantic caching requiring a vector store and embedding model.
A solutions architect can walk you through your current LiteLLM setup, surface the biggest operational tax, and map a migration path — no slide deck required.
Enterprise ready
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Built for the AI era
A managed AI gateway, not just an LLM proxy
LiteLLM is an LLM routing proxy — it translates provider-specific API formats into a single OpenAI-compatible interface. It does not handle MCP server governance, REST API management, or developer portal generation. Teams using LiteLLM alongside MCP servers and REST APIs end up operating three separate infrastructure layers with no shared policy engine, authentication model, or observability pipeline.
Unified control plane for REST, LLM, and MCP
The AI Gateway runs on the same TypeScript policy engine as your REST APIs and MCP servers. One set of authentication policies, one rate- limiting configuration, one audit log stream. When your AI product graduates from prototype to production, the gateway already knows how to run it.
Hierarchical budget enforcement
Set dollar budgets at the organization, team, sub-team, and application level. Budgets cascade — a sub-team cannot exceed its parent's ceiling. When a budget is hit, requests return a 429 before the bill arrives, not a soft alert after. Per-team attribution shows exactly which workload is driving cost.
Managed semantic caching with zero infrastructure
Both Zuplo and LiteLLM support semantic caching via vector similarity. The difference is operational — Zuplo's semantic cache is fully managed with configurable similarity tolerance, TTL, and namespace isolation. LiteLLM requires you to provision and maintain a separate vector store and embedding model alongside the proxy.
Observability without instrumentation code
Galileo Tracing and Comet Opik Tracing policies capture hierarchical traces of every AI Gateway request — prompts, parameters, token usage, latency, cost — and ship them to your observability platform without adding a single line of instrumentation to your application code.
See it in action
See Zuplo running on your stack
A 30-minute working session with a Zuplo solutions engineer. Bring an OpenAPI spec or a Kong route definition and walk away with a working preview.
Side by side
Feature-by-feature comparison
Migration path
Moving from LiteLLM to Zuplo AI Gateway
If your applications already call LiteLLM's OpenAI-compatible proxy, the migration is a base-URL swap. Point your OpenAI SDK, LangChain, or AI SDK client at your Zuplo gateway URL, replace the LiteLLM virtual key with a Zuplo API key, and every request flows through managed policies — budgets, caching, guardrails, tracing — without changing your application code.
Create your AI Gateway project
Sign up at portal.zuplo.com, create an AI Gateway project, and configure your LLM providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Mistral, xAI). Set up teams and applications with budget limits that match your current LiteLLM virtual-key structure.
Swap the base URL
In your application code, change the OpenAI SDK baseURL from your LiteLLM proxy address to your Zuplo gateway URL. Replace the LiteLLM virtual key with the Zuplo app API key. The request format stays identical.
Configure policies
Enable semantic caching to reduce costs on repeated prompts. Add prompt-injection detection and secret-masking policies. Connect Galileo or Comet Opik tracing for observability. Set hierarchical budgets at the org, team, and app level.
Decommission the self-hosted proxy
Once traffic is flowing through Zuplo and dashboards confirm correct routing, token usage, and budget enforcement, shut down your LiteLLM proxy server, PostgreSQL database, and Redis instance. Remove the associated infrastructure and on-call rotation.
Routes & specs
Direct OpenAPI import
LiteLLM plugins
Map to TypeScript policies
Migration phases
Typical migration in days, not weeks — the OpenAI-compatible API means zero application code changes
Create your AI Gateway project
Sign up at portal.zuplo.com, create an AI Gateway project, and configure your LLM providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Mistral, xAI). Set up teams and applications with budget limits that match your current LiteLLM virtual-key structure.2 wksPlan locked
Swap the base URL
In your application code, change the OpenAI SDK baseURL from your LiteLLM proxy address to your Zuplo gateway URL. Replace the LiteLLM virtual key with the Zuplo app API key. The request format stays identical.2 wksFoundation live
Configure policies
Enable semantic caching to reduce costs on repeated prompts. Add prompt-injection detection and secret-masking policies. Connect Galileo or Comet Opik tracing for observability. Set hierarchical budgets at the org, team, and app level.4 wksSide-by-side
Decommission the self-hosted proxy
Once traffic is flowing through Zuplo and dashboards confirm correct routing, token usage, and budget enforcement, shut down your LiteLLM proxy server, PostgreSQL database, and Redis instance. Remove the associated infrastructure and on-call rotation.2 wksCut-over done
What our customers say
Trusted by engineering teams at scale
90%
Hardware footprint reduction at scale
Read the Blockdaemon case study →
"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs."
Ryan Waites
Senior Director, Blockdaemon
"Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities."
Daryl Benzel
Staff Software Engineer, Yext
1B+
End users served via Zuplo APIs
Read the AccuWeather case study →
Hours
To launch MCP server on regulated APIs
Read the Finsolutia case study →
"We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server."
Miguel Madeira
CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs LiteLLM.
Ready to talk to an expert?
Book a call with a solutions architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free and explore the platform yourself.