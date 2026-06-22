Built for the AI era

LiteLLM is an LLM routing proxy — it translates provider-specific API formats into a single OpenAI-compatible interface. It does not handle MCP server governance, REST API management, or developer portal generation. Teams using LiteLLM alongside MCP servers and REST APIs end up operating three separate infrastructure layers with no shared policy engine, authentication model, or observability pipeline.

Unified control plane for REST, LLM, and MCP The AI Gateway runs on the same TypeScript policy engine as your REST APIs and MCP servers. One set of authentication policies, one rate- limiting configuration, one audit log stream. When your AI product graduates from prototype to production, the gateway already knows how to run it.

Hierarchical budget enforcement Set dollar budgets at the organization, team, sub-team, and application level. Budgets cascade — a sub-team cannot exceed its parent's ceiling. When a budget is hit, requests return a 429 before the bill arrives, not a soft alert after. Per-team attribution shows exactly which workload is driving cost.

Managed semantic caching with zero infrastructure Both Zuplo and LiteLLM support semantic caching via vector similarity. The difference is operational — Zuplo's semantic cache is fully managed with configurable similarity tolerance, TTL, and namespace isolation. LiteLLM requires you to provision and maintain a separate vector store and embedding model alongside the proxy.