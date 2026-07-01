Zuplo vs
TrueFoundry
- SOC 2 Type II
- 99.999% SLA
- 300+ edge locations
One Programmable Gateway for REST, LLM, and MCP Traffic
What's wrong with TrueFoundry
TrueFoundry's key limitations for modern engineering teams
The forces driving enterprises off TrueFoundry in 2026 — operational tax, plugin sprawl, retrofitted AI, and pricing that doesn't predict.
AI-only gateway scope
TrueFoundry governs AI and LLM traffic only. REST API management, developer portals, and API key lifecycle are out of scope, so platform teams run a separate API gateway alongside it — doubling the governance surface.
Self-hosted operational burden
Managed SaaS is available, but TrueFoundry's enterprise and regulated deployments run on customer-managed Kubernetes. The self-hosted gateway plane costs roughly $600–$1,000/month in infrastructure, plus ongoing Helm charts, autoscaling, and cluster upgrades — all on your platform team.
Output guardrails skip streaming
TrueFoundry's output guardrails do not run when streaming is enabled; its own docs recommend setting stream:false for them to apply. Since streaming is the default for real-time chat, output protection is off in the most common LLM pattern.
Configuration, not code
Policies are set via YAML, the UI, or per-request headers (x-tfy-cache-config, X-TFY-GUARDRAILS). Custom guardrails require Python functions or a Guardrails.AI integration, and logic beyond the supported options lives outside the platform.
Why Zuplo
Built for teams replatforming off TrueFoundry
Managed, modern API management with predictable economics across procurement cycles — no operator overhead, no plugin sprawl, no consumption-pricing surprises.
Gateway Scope
Unified REST + LLM + MCP gateway vs. AI-only gateway requiring a separate API management layer.
Model Routing and Provider Support
Enterprise-focused provider routing vs. broader multi-provider coverage with advanced routing strategies.
Rate Limiting and Spend Controls
Hierarchical org-to-app dollar budgets on one gateway vs. flexible multi-dimensional limits on an AI-only gateway.
A solutions architect can walk you through your current TrueFoundry setup, surface the biggest operational tax, and map a migration path — no slide deck required.
Enterprise ready
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
TrueFoundry provides a capable, proprietary LLM gateway with model routing, caching, and a broad guardrails ecosystem. But it is an AI-only product — REST API governance, developer portals, and API key management require a separate platform — and its MCP Gateway is a separate component within the same platform.
Unified policy engine
REST APIs, LLM traffic, and MCP servers share the same authentication, rate limiting, validation, and observability policies. One deployment, one audit trail, one bill.
MCP Gateway with OAuth
Built-in OAuth authorization server with Dynamic Client Registration, PKCE S256, and per-user upstream credential brokering. Virtual MCP servers compose multiple upstreams behind one URL with curated tool lists per team.
Token-aware rate limiting and spend caps
Rate limit LLM endpoints by actual tokens consumed, not request count. Set hierarchical dollar budgets at the organization, team, and application level with real-time enforcement.
Managed edge deployment
Deploy AI gateway policies across 300+ edge locations with zero Kubernetes operations. Or choose managed dedicated or self-hosted Kubernetes for data residency requirements.
See it in action
See Zuplo running on your stack
A 30-minute working session with a Zuplo solutions engineer. Bring an OpenAPI spec or a Kong route definition and walk away with a working preview.
Side by side
Feature-by-feature comparison
Migration path
Migrating from TrueFoundry to Zuplo
Most teams using TrueFoundry route LLM traffic through the AI Gateway and may be exploring MCP governance separately. Migrating to Zuplo consolidates both onto one platform. Since both gateways use OpenAI-compatible APIs, the application-side change is a baseURL swap.
Audit current LLM routes and policies
Catalog the providers, models, rate limits, spend caps, and guardrails configured in TrueFoundry, and map each to the equivalent Zuplo policy (model routing, semantic caching, complex rate limiting, prompt- injection detection, secret masking).
Configure Zuplo AI Gateway
Create a Zuplo project, add your LLM providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Mistral), configure teams and dollar budgets, and apply guardrail policies. Test with the OpenAI SDK by swapping the baseURL to your Zuplo endpoint.
Consolidate MCP governance
If you run TrueFoundry's MCP Gateway separately, stand up Zuplo's MCP Gateway in the same project. Configure your IdP, import upstream MCP servers, define virtual MCP servers per team, and apply prompt-injection and credential-brokering policies.
Cut over traffic and decommission
Repoint application baseURLs and MCP client configs to Zuplo, run both gateways in parallel during validation, then decommission the TrueFoundry Kubernetes deployment and recover the infrastructure cost.
Routes & specs
Direct OpenAPI import
TrueFoundry plugins
Map to TypeScript policies
Migration phases
Typical production cut-over in 2–4 weeks
Audit current LLM routes and policies
Catalog the providers, models, rate limits, spend caps, and guardrails configured in TrueFoundry, and map each to the equivalent Zuplo policy (model routing, semantic caching, complex rate limiting, prompt- injection detection, secret masking).2 wksPlan locked
Configure Zuplo AI Gateway
Create a Zuplo project, add your LLM providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Mistral), configure teams and dollar budgets, and apply guardrail policies. Test with the OpenAI SDK by swapping the baseURL to your Zuplo endpoint.2 wksFoundation live
Consolidate MCP governance
If you run TrueFoundry's MCP Gateway separately, stand up Zuplo's MCP Gateway in the same project. Configure your IdP, import upstream MCP servers, define virtual MCP servers per team, and apply prompt-injection and credential-brokering policies.4 wksSide-by-side
Cut over traffic and decommission
Repoint application baseURLs and MCP client configs to Zuplo, run both gateways in parallel during validation, then decommission the TrueFoundry Kubernetes deployment and recover the infrastructure cost.2 wksCut-over done
What our customers say
Trusted by engineering teams at scale
90%
Hardware footprint reduction at scale
Read the Blockdaemon case study →
"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs."
Ryan Waites
Senior Director, Blockdaemon
"Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities."
Daryl Benzel
Staff Software Engineer, Yext
1B+
End users served via Zuplo APIs
Read the AccuWeather case study →
Hours
To launch MCP server on regulated APIs
Read the Finsolutia case study →
"We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server."
Miguel Madeira
CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs TrueFoundry.
Ready to talk to an expert?
Book a call with a solutions architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free and explore the platform yourself.