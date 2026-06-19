OpenAPI Format Validation Warnings in Local Development
When you run a Zuplo project locally with
npm run dev (or
zuplo dev), the
console may print one or more warnings like this:
Code
unknown format "date-time" ignored in schema at path "#/properties/createdAt"
These warnings are informational. They do not stop the development server, fail schema validation, or change how your gateway behaves once deployed. This page explains what the warning means and what, if anything, to do about it.
Short answer: the warnings are safe to ignore. They report that a
format
keyword in your OpenAPI document is not being actively checked — the field is
still validated against its
type and every other constraint you defined.
What the warning means
Zuplo validates requests against your OpenAPI schema using
Ajv, a standard JSON Schema validator. In JSON Schema and
OpenAPI, the
format keyword
(for example
date-time,
uuid) is an annotation. A validator
only enforces a format if it has a validator registered for that specific
format. For any format it does not recognize, the standard behavior is to skip
the format check and log a message like the one above.
When you see
unknown format "date-time" ignored in schema at path "…", it
means:
- The validator found a
format: "date-time"(or similar) in your schema.
- It has no registered check for that format in local development, so it ignores the format and moves on.
- The field is still validated against its
typeand any other keywords you set, such as
pattern,
enum,
minimum,
maxLength, or
required.
The
path in the message (for example
#/properties/createdAt, or a path or
query parameter location) points to where the format appears in the schema, so
you can locate it.
Are the warnings safe to ignore?
Yes. The warning is purely informational. It does not:
- Stop or crash the local development server.
- Cause a build or deployment to fail.
- Reject any request, or change the response your API returns.
- Change validation behavior in deployed environments.
Type checking and every other constraint in your schema continue to work exactly
as written. An enforced
format validates the shape of a value — for example,
that a string looks like an RFC 3339 date-time. When a format is ignored, you
lose only that one extra check; the field's
type and all other constraints are
unaffected.
Why some formats warn and others don't
You may notice the warning for some formats but not others, and on some fields but not others. A few things drive this:
formatis advisory in JSON Schema. Validators are free to enforce only the formats they choose to register. Which formats are actively checked is an internal detail of the validator and can differ between CLI versions, so treat the set as subject to change rather than a fixed contract.
- Path and query parameters are validated separately from request bodies.
Parameter schemas and body schemas are generally compiled independently, so
the same
formatcan produce a warning in one place but not the other.
Because the warning is harmless, you do not need to determine exactly which formats are checked. The guidance below applies to any format that warns.
How to remove the warnings
You have two options, depending on whether you rely on that format for validation.
Option 1 — Leave the
format keyword in place (recommended). Keeping
format annotations is good practice: they document intent, drive code
generation and the developer portal, and are useful to consumers of your API
even when the gateway does not enforce them. The warning is the only cost, and
it is cosmetic.
Option 2 — Enforce the value with a constraint that is checked. If you
want the gateway to actively reject malformed values, replace or supplement the
format with explicit constraints that the validator always enforces, such as
pattern,
enum,
minLength/
maxLength, or
minimum/
maximum. For example,
to enforce a date-time-like string with a regular expression instead of relying
on
format:
Code
{ "createdAt": { "type": "string", "format": "date-time", "pattern": "^\\d{4}-\\d{2}-\\d{2}T\\d{2}:\\d{2}:\\d{2}(\\.\\d+)?(Z|[+-]\\d{2}:\\d{2})$" } }
Here
format stays for documentation, and
pattern does the actual
enforcement. The regular expression above is an illustrative RFC 3339-style
example, not a Zuplo-mandated pattern — adjust it to match the values you
expect. The warning may still appear for the ignored
format, but the value is
now strictly validated.
The Request Validation policy
options control what is validated (
validateBody,
validateQueryParameters,
validatePathParameters,
validateHeaders) and how failures are handled, but
they do not let you register additional formats or silence individual format
warnings. To guarantee a value's shape, use enforced constraints like
pattern
as shown above.
Related
- Request Validation Policy — validate request bodies, query parameters, path parameters, and headers against your OpenAPI schema.
- Schema Validation Failed (SCHEMA_VALIDATION_FAILED) — the runtime error returned when a request does not pass schema validation.
- OpenAPI Support in Zuplo — how Zuplo uses your OpenAPI document to configure the gateway.
- Local Development — run and test your gateway locally with the Zuplo CLI.