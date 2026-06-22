Copy page Guides Transform Route Parameters for URL Rewrite

This guide explains how to transform incoming route parameter values in an inbound policy before the URL Rewrite handler uses them to build the upstream URL. This pattern is useful when your public API paths use different naming conventions than your internal backend.

Overview

When you use the URL Rewrite handler, it builds the upstream URL by interpolating values like ${params.resourceType} directly from the incoming route parameters. Sometimes, however, you need to change those values before the rewrite happens. Common scenarios include:

Value mapping — translating a public-facing parameter like order to an internal value like customerorder

— translating a public-facing parameter like to an internal value like Case normalization — converting Products to products before forwarding

— converting to before forwarding Path translation — mapping user-friendly slugs to internal identifiers

The recommended approach is to read the route parameters in an inbound policy, transform them, store the results on context.custom , and reference the transformed values in the URL Rewrite pattern.

Step-by-Step Example

The solution has three parts: an inbound policy that reads request.params and stores transformed values on context.custom , a URL Rewrite handler that references those values using ${context.custom.*} in the rewritePattern , and route configuration that wires the two together.

Imagine your public API exposes a route like /api/:resourceType/:resourceId , but your backend expects the resource type to be prefixed with customer . A request to /api/order/123 should be forwarded to https://backend.example.com/api/customerorder/123 .

1. Write the Inbound Policy

Create a custom inbound policy that reads the route parameters, transforms the values, and stores them on context.custom :

modules/transform-params.ts modules/transform-params.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : any , policyName : string , ) : Promise < ZuploRequest | Response > { // Read the original route parameter const resourceType = request.params.resourceType; // Transform the value — prefix with "customer" const transformedResourceType = `customer${ resourceType }` ; // Store the transformed value on context.custom context.custom.transformedResourceType = transformedResourceType; context.log. info ({ message: "Transformed route parameter" , original: resourceType, transformed: transformedResourceType, }); return request; }

2. Register the Policy

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "policies" : [ { "name" : "transform-params" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/transform-params)" } } ] }

3. Configure the Route

Define the route in config/routes.oas.json with the inbound policy and a URL Rewrite handler that references context.custom :

config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json { "paths" : { "/api/{resourceType}/{resourceId}" : { "x-zuplo-path" : { "pathMode" : "open-api" }, "get" : { "summary" : "Get resource by type and ID" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://backend.example.com/api/${context.custom.transformedResourceType}/${params.resourceId}" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "transform-params" ] } } } } } }

With this configuration, a request to /api/order/123 flows through the pipeline as follows:

The route matches with params.resourceType = "order" and params.resourceId = "123" The transform-params inbound policy runs and sets context.custom.transformedResourceType = "customerorder" The URL Rewrite handler builds the upstream URL: https://backend.example.com/api/customerorder/123

Common Pitfall: Modifying request.params Directly

Do not try to transform route parameters by constructing a new ZuploRequest with modified params and expecting the URL Rewrite handler to pick them up.

A common first attempt is to create a new ZuploRequest with different params :

Code Code // ⚠️ This approach does NOT work as expected with URL Rewrite const newRequest = new ZuploRequest (request, { params: { ... request.params, resourceType: "customerorder" , }, }); return newRequest;

In practice, the URL Rewrite handler evaluates ${params.*} against the route-level parameters rather than the request object returned by a policy. This means the rewritten URL may contain undefined segments instead of your transformed values. Use context.custom for reliable interpolation of transformed values — the URL Rewrite handler's rewritePattern fully supports ${context.custom.*} , and values set in an inbound policy are available when the handler runs.

Variations

Using a Lookup Map

For more complex mappings where the transformation is not a simple string operation, use a lookup object:

modules/transform-params-map.ts modules/transform-params-map.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // Map public resource types to internal names const RESOURCE_TYPE_MAP : Record < string , string > = { order: "customerorder" , invoice: "billing-invoice" , profile: "user-profile" , subscription: "recurring-plan" , }; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : any , policyName : string , ) : Promise < ZuploRequest | Response > { const resourceType = request.params.resourceType; const mappedType = RESOURCE_TYPE_MAP [resourceType]; if ( ! mappedType) { return HttpProblems. notFound (request, context, { detail: `Unknown resource type: ${ resourceType }` , }); } context.custom.transformedResourceType = mappedType; return request; }

Transforming Multiple Parameters

You can transform any number of route parameters and store each on context.custom . Reference them individually in the rewrite pattern:

modules/transform-multiple-params.ts modules/transform-multiple-params.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : any , policyName : string , ) : Promise < ZuploRequest | Response > { // Normalize casing context.custom.version = request.params.version?. toLowerCase (); // Map resource type context.custom.resource = request.params.resource === "users" ? "customers" : request.params.resource; return request; }

Then use both values in the rewrite pattern:

Code Code { "rewritePattern" : "https://backend.example.com/${context.custom.version}/${context.custom.resource}/${params.id}" }

Combining with Body Transformation

If your API also needs to transform values in the request body alongside route parameters, you can handle both in the same inbound policy. Create a new ZuploRequest with a modified body while storing the route parameter transformations on context.custom :

modules/transform-params-and-body.ts modules/transform-params-and-body.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : any , policyName : string , ) : Promise < ZuploRequest | Response > { // Transform route parameter context.custom.transformedResourceType = `customer${ request . params . resourceType }` ; // Transform the request body if present if (request.headers. get ( "content-type" )?. includes ( "application/json" )) { const body = await request. json (); // Map fields in the body to match the backend schema const transformedBody = { ... body, type: context.custom.transformedResourceType, }; // Return a new request with the modified body return new ZuploRequest (request, { body: JSON . stringify (transformedBody), }); } return request; }

Best Practices

Use descriptive keys on context.custom — names like context.custom.transformedResourceType are easier to debug than generic keys like context.custom.value

— names like are easier to debug than generic keys like Log transformations — use context.log to record original and transformed values so you can trace issues in production

— use to record original and transformed values so you can trace issues in production Validate before transforming — return an appropriate error response (using HttpProblems ) if a parameter value is unexpected, rather than forwarding bad data to your backend

— return an appropriate error response (using ) if a parameter value is unexpected, rather than forwarding bad data to your backend Keep the policy focused — if your transformation logic is complex, consider splitting it into a separate utility module imported by the policy

Next Steps

URL Rewrite Handler — full reference for rewrite patterns and available interpolation variables

Custom Code Patterns — common patterns for writing inbound policies, outbound policies, and handlers

ZuploContext — reference for context.custom and other context properties

and other context properties ZuploRequest — reference for request.params and constructing new requests

and constructing new requests User-Based Backend Routing — a related pattern using context.custom with URL Rewrite for routing by user identity