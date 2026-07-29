Upstream Credentials
Every request that passes through Zuplo involves two separate authentication decisions. The caller authenticates to the gateway, and the gateway authenticates to whatever it calls next. The two rarely use the same credential, and on most routes they don't even use the same scheme: a client might present a Zuplo API key while the upstream expects an AWS SigV4 signature, a Google ID token, or a vendor API key in a query string.
Authentication covers the first decision. This page covers the second — which credential the gateway attaches on the way out, which policy attaches it, and where the credential itself lives.
Two directions, one request
An upstream credential is attached in the middle of the request pipeline, after the caller's identity is known and before the request leaves for the origin.
The ordering is what makes the pattern useful. By the time the credential is
attached,
request.user is populated, so the same request can be authorized
with Require User Claims, rate
limited per identity, and logged with the caller's subject — and the credential
the upstream receives is one the caller never held.
That changes what a leaked caller credential is worth. A revoked gateway API key takes its holder's access with it, and the upstream secret exists in one place instead of one place per caller. It does not change what a caller with legitimate access can do. Deciding whether a call should happen is authorization, rate limiting, and logging — separate policies, on the same request.
Why every credential policy ends in
-inbound
Zuplo's pipeline has exactly two policy stages. Inbound policies run before the handler sends the request upstream. Outbound policies run on the response, on its way back to the caller.
Attaching an upstream credential happens before the request leaves, so every
credential-injection policy is an inbound policy and carries the
-inbound
suffix — including the ones whose entire purpose is the outbound call, like
upstream-gcp-service-auth-inbound. The suffix names the pipeline stage, not
the direction of the credential. It is not a typo.
The
-outbound policies work on responses. That is where
Secret Masking belongs: it redacts
credentials that leaked into a response body before the caller — or an LLM
reading the response — ever sees them.
Choosing a policy
|The upstream expects
|Policy
|Availability
|Pick it when
|A static key or token in one header
set-upstream-api-key-inbound
|All plans
|One secret, one header. The common case, and the default header is
Authorization.
|Several headers, or a value composed from more than one variable
set-headers-inbound
|All plans
|The upstream wants a non-standard header name, two headers, or a key plus a tenant identifier.
|A GCP ID token or a scoped Google access token, from a stored SA key
upstream-gcp-service-auth-inbound
|Enterprise
|Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, or GKE behind IAP (
audience), or a Google API that needs OAuth
scopes.
|A GCP ID token, with no service-account key stored anywhere
upstream-gcp-federated-auth-inbound
|Enterprise
|The same IAM-protected services, using Workload Identity Federation instead of a stored key. Audience-bound ID tokens only.
|A self-signed JWT accepted by Cloud Endpoints or ESPv2
upstream-gcp-jwt-inbound
|Enterprise
|Rarely. The policy's own page steers you to GCP service auth in most cases.
|An access token from any OAuth 2.0 client-credentials endpoint
upstream-oauth-client-credentials-inbound
|All plans
|An internal authorization server, or any SaaS vendor that issues client-credentials tokens. Set
tokenUrl,
clientId,
clientSecret, and
scope or
audience if the provider needs them.
|An Entra ID (Azure AD) access token from the client-credentials flow
upstream-azure-ad-service-auth-inbound
|Enterprise
|Azure App Service, Azure Functions, or any Entra-protected resource. It builds the Entra token URL for you from a tenant id.
|A SigV4-signed request, credentials from a stored IAM key pair
upstream-aws-service-auth-inbound
|Enterprise · Beta
|Lambda or another AWS service, optionally through an STS AssumeRole. Read AWS is different first.
|A SigV4-signed request, with no AWS keys stored anywhere
upstream-aws-federated-auth-inbound
|Enterprise · Beta
|The same, using
AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity instead of a stored key pair.
|A Firebase admin token
upstream-firebase-admin-auth-inbound
|All plans
|Firestore or another Firebase service called with service-account permissions.
|A Firebase token scoped to one end user
upstream-firebase-user-auth-inbound
|All plans
|Firebase should apply that user's own permissions.
userId can be read from
request.user.
|A JWT proving the call came from your gateway
upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound
|Enterprise
|Your own upstream, with no third-party identity provider in the picture. Claims can be copied from the caller.
|Anything else
custom-code-inbound
|All plans
|Query-string keys, HMAC signatures, or picking the credential from the caller's identity.
Enterprise policies are free to try in development
The GCP, Azure AD, AWS, and Zuplo-JWT upstream policies above are Enterprise
features for production traffic, and free to use on any plan for development.
The two AWS policies are also in beta and may change in non-backward-compatible
ways. The same applies to two policies this pattern often pairs with:
audit-log-inbound and
complex-rate-limit-inbound are
Enterprise, while
rate-limit-inbound and
quota-inbound are not.
Two policies in the catalog look like they belong in the table and don't.
set-headers-outbound sets headers on the response, so it can't
authenticate an upstream call.
custom-code-outbound runs after the response
arrives — useful for reshaping a body, not for signing a request.
AWS is different
The two AWS policies do not set an
Authorization header. SigV4 signs the exact
final request — method, path, query, headers, body hash — so a header computed
earlier in the pipeline would be wrong by the time the request left.
Instead, both policies resolve AWS credentials and register them on the request context. Something later in the pipeline signs with them:
- The AWS Lambda handler, which does it for you.
- Your own code, via
AwsClient.fromContext(context)in a custom code policy or custom handler.
If a route uses one of these policies and the upstream returns 403, check that something is actually consuming the resolved credentials. The policy alone does not change the outgoing request.
MCP routes
MCP routes have their own credential broker.
mcp-token-exchange-inbound
resolves gateway-managed upstream credentials in three modes:
user-oauth
(per-user OAuth federation, tokens stored encrypted at rest and keyed to the
user's subject),
shared-oauth (one gateway-wide grant an administrator
connects once), and
id-jag (Cross-App Access token exchange, built on an
active IETF draft rather than a finalized RFC). Per-user upstream API keys are
not part of this set.
See Per-user OAuth to upstream MCP servers for how the outbound surface works, and Connect an upstream that uses an API key for upstreams with no OAuth at all.
Where the credential lives
Upstream secrets belong in
environment variables, referenced from
policy configuration with
$env(VAR_NAME) and from code with
environment.VAR_NAME. Values are encrypted at rest; values marked as secrets
are write-only, so they can't be read back after they're set.
Two behaviors surprise people:
- A changed value needs a new deployment. Variables are applied to an environment at deploy time. Updating a credential without redeploying leaves the old value in service.
- The CLI and the Developer API set variables per branch.
zuplo variable createand
zuplo variable updateboth take a
--branchflag and create a record for that branch alone.
Set shared credentials in the Portal, not the CLI
There is no all-environments assignment in the CLI or the Developer API. Only the environment-variable editor in the Zuplo Portal can apply one variable to several environments at once — open Settings → Environment Variables in your project and select every environment the credential belongs to.
A credential seeded per branch looks correct in the environment where it was created and is simply absent everywhere else. Nothing fails at build or deploy time; the first sign of trouble is a 401 or 403 from the upstream on live traffic, which can go unnoticed for days on a low-volume route.
The strongest option is to store nothing. Both federated policies (GCP, AWS) exchange the gateway's own OIDC identity for short-lived cloud credentials, so there is no long-lived key to leak, rotate, or seed into an environment.
Related
- Securing your backend — the six ways to make sure only your gateway can reach your origin.
- Secure a GCP backend with Zuplo upstream auth — an end-to-end walkthrough with GKE and Identity-Aware Proxy.
- Authentication — the inbound half of the request.
- Environment variables — syntax, environments, and deployment behavior.
- Policies — how the inbound and outbound stages fit together.