Programming API
Key Value Store
Zuplo has a globally distributed key-value store called
KeyValueStore. When
running in developer mode (e.g. in the portal at portal.zuplo.com) your cache
will reset with each build. When running in production mode at the edge the
cache will support edge distribution - it can take up to ~1 minute for writes to
sync across all nodes globally (though is usually much quicker).
Enterprise Feature
This feature is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.