Programming API

Key Value Store

Zuplo has a globally distributed key-value store called KeyValueStore. When running in developer mode (e.g. in the portal at portal.zuplo.com) your cache will reset with each build. When running in production mode at the edge the cache will support edge distribution - it can take up to ~1 minute for writes to sync across all nodes globally (though is usually much quicker).

Enterprise Feature

This feature is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.

Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Example#

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, KeyValueStore } from "@zuplo/runtime";
 
export async function setCache(request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
  const cache = new KeyValueStore(context);
  // This cache entry will expire in 60s
  await cache.put("string-key", "some-value", { expirationSecondsTtl: 60 });
  return "OK";
}
 
export async function getCache(request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
  const cache = new KeyValueStore(context);
  const value = await cache.get("string-key");
  return value;
}

Constructing the KeyValueStore#

// This creates a new instance of the KeyValueStore. This should be performed inside the lifecycle of a request (it's an inexpensive operation that just creates a reference to the real store)
const cache = new KeyValueStore(context);

Writing to the KeyValueStore#

// This cache entry will expire in 60s
await cache.put("string-key", "some-value", { expirationSecondsTtl: 60 });

Reading from the KeyValueStore#

const data = await cache.get("string-key");

Deleting from the KeyValueStore#

await cache.delete("string-key");
